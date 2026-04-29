Hunter’s Kitchen: Davao’s all-in-one dining destination



What sets Hunter’s Kitchen apart is its original, and diverse menu, offering items that are not commonly found in other restaurants. From indulgent and richly satisfying food options like orange lemon chicken and crispy bacon kawali, to standout dishes such as their flavorful flying fried noodles, perfectly tossed for that smoky, savory finish, every plate is designed to impress.

Seafood lovers can indulge in their variety of dishes, especially their salted egg shrimps coated in their own version of creamy salted egg sauce. Apart from it, their tender beef brisket paired with bone marrow beautifully highlights the seamless blend of modern Filipino and Chinese flavors in one dish hearty and comforting with every bite. Each offering is thoughtfully curated, balancing bold flavors with refined presentation, ensuring there is something memorable for every kind of diner.

Beyond the food, Hunter’s Kitchen also shines as a bar, offering local and international drinks and a thoughtfully curated selection of original cocktails. Designed for both laid-back evenings and lively nights out, each drink features unique blends and creative flavor pairings carefully crafted to elevate the overall dining experience. Among its standout creations is the Coco Verde, a smooth and indulgent mix of sweet young coconut and vodka; the Tinolang Kabayo, their refreshing and herbaceous take on the classic mule; and the Gumamela Sour, a delicately floral cocktail with hints of amaretto that’s both elegant and vibrant. These are just a few from their signature lineup, with many more distinct creations that cater to every taste. Hunter’s Kitchen offers the perfect setting for a memorable night out.

Adding to its growing list of offerings is its newest highlight: matcha. The owners personally studied and sourced high-quality matcha directly from farms in Japan, ensuring authenticity and premium quality. Customers can now enjoy single cultivar matcha and signature matcha latte creations, further elevating the café aspect of the space with a smooth and refined finish.

Despite its expansion and growing menu, Hunter’s Kitchen remains committed to one thing: standard and consistency. From the kitchen to customer service, the team maintains high standards to ensure quality so that every visit meets expectations. This dedication has helped build its strong and trusted reputation among loyal customers.