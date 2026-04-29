Hunter’s Kitchen: Davao’s all-in-one dining destination

A top dining destination that seamlessly brings together a restaurant and bar in one vibrant space, Hunter’s Kitchen offers an all-in-one experience for Dabawenyos, serving modern Filipino favorites and Chinese dishes crafted with both tradition and creativity in mind.
What began as a small venture offering gourmet jar products in 2019 has now grown into one of the city’s emerging dining destinations.
Just last year, Hunter’s Kitchen transferred to a new and location at Tulip Drive, offering a more refined, inviting space that reflects its evolving identity not just as a restaurant, but also as a bar.
The heart of Hunter’s Kitchen is its modern Filipino-Chinese culinary concept deeply rooted in family tradition and bold, original flavors. The dishes they offer are inspired by Chinese influences brought to the Philippines and reimagined through a modern Filipino lens. These are meals the owners themselves grew up with, now carefully recreated to bring both nostalgia and a fresh, contemporary twist to the table.
What sets Hunter’s Kitchen apart is its original, and diverse menu, offering items that are not commonly found in other restaurants. From indulgent and richly satisfying food options like orange lemon chicken and crispy bacon kawali, to standout dishes such as their flavorful flying fried noodles, perfectly tossed for that smoky, savory finish, every plate is designed to impress.
Seafood lovers can indulge in their variety of dishes, especially their salted egg shrimps coated in their own version of creamy salted egg sauce. Apart from it, their tender beef brisket paired with bone marrow beautifully highlights the seamless blend of modern Filipino and Chinese flavors in one dish hearty and comforting with every bite. Each offering is thoughtfully curated, balancing bold flavors with refined presentation, ensuring there is something memorable for every kind of diner.
Beyond the food, Hunter’s Kitchen also shines as a bar, offering local and international drinks and a thoughtfully curated selection of original cocktails. Designed for both laid-back evenings and lively nights out, each drink features unique blends and creative flavor pairings carefully crafted to elevate the overall dining experience. Among its standout creations is the Coco Verde, a smooth and indulgent mix of sweet young coconut and vodka; the Tinolang Kabayo, their refreshing and herbaceous take on the classic mule; and the Gumamela Sour, a delicately floral cocktail with hints of amaretto that’s both elegant and vibrant. These are just a few from their signature lineup, with many more distinct creations that cater to every taste. Hunter’s Kitchen offers the perfect setting for a memorable night out.
Adding to its growing list of offerings is its newest highlight: matcha. The owners personally studied and sourced high-quality matcha directly from farms in Japan, ensuring authenticity and premium quality. Customers can now enjoy single cultivar matcha and signature matcha latte creations, further elevating the café aspect of the space with a smooth and refined finish.
Despite its expansion and growing menu, Hunter’s Kitchen remains committed to one thing: standard and consistency. From the kitchen to customer service, the team maintains high standards to ensure quality so that every visit meets expectations. This dedication has helped build its strong and trusted reputation among loyal customers.
More than just a dining spot, Hunter’s Kitchen positions itself as a complete experience—a place where guests can enjoy flavorful food, quality coffee, premium matcha, and expertly crafted cocktails all in one setting. It is, as many would describe, a restaurant that truly has everything you need.
The team continues to draw inspiration from their experiences, constantly creating new dishes and concepts to offer to the Davao community. With innovation at its core, Hunter’s Kitchen proves that creativity in the kitchen is endless.
In an exciting news to be announced soon, the brand is set to open a new branch in downtown Davao City within the year, bringing its signature flavors and elevated experience closer to the heart of the city.
As it continues to expand, Hunter’s Kitchen stays true to its roots delivering heartfelt, high-quality food, exceptional service, and a dining experience that feels both comforting and new.
📍 Visit Hunter’s Kitchen located at CT Drive Compound, Tulip Drive, Juna Subdivision, Davao City, open from Monday to Sunday 10:30AM - 1:00AM
Or visit their social media pages Facebook: Hunter’s Kitchen | Instagram: @hunterskitchenph GCG