“I am MAD” volunteer represents PH in int’l youth training

A volunteer from “I am MAD” (Making A Difference) Volunteers Inc., a nationwide non-profit organization, was one of two Filipinos selected to represent the Philippines at the "Development of Productivity Practitioners for the Youth" training. This event, organized by the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) in cooperation with the Mongolia Productivity Organization, took place recently in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Jake Villanueva, I am MAD’s volunteer lead for content and resident host of The MAD Talks Show, was chosen after a rigorous selection process from several nominees in the Philippines. Villanueva, who is also working as a University Extension Specialist in the Training and Entrepreneurship Education Division of the University of the Philippines Institute for Small-Scale Industries, joined 25 other participants from 16 Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Development of Productivity Practitioners is a flagship program of the APO, designed to cultivate a cadre of productivity experts in its member economies. This program imparts the necessary knowledge and skills to develop productivity consultants and trainers, primarily targeting individuals already working in industry or professionals affiliated with National Productivity Organizations (NPOs).

The training aimed to raise productivity awareness among young people in APO member countries. It covered fundamental concepts of productivity, tools and techniques for productivity enhancement, youth development, economic participation, the use of generative AI in productivity, and the design of productivity programs for the youth.

Participants also visited the Mongolia Foundation for Science and Technology, APU Company, and Gobi Cashmere Company to observe the practical implementation of productivity tools and techniques. These site visits served as a foundation for the participants to create group reports and design productivity programs tailored for the youth in their respective countries.

In 2023, the APO highlighted Villanueva's return service activity in Baguio City, where he, along with Rocel Bajet from the Commission on Higher Education, conducted learning sessions for student leaders.