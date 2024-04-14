Ikebana Davao’s Floral Harmony exhibit

IN honor of Women’s Month, the Ikebana International Davao Chapter 133 recently delighted visitors with a charming mini exhibit entitled “Floral Harmony” at the Ayala Malls Abreeza.
With a rich history spanning 55 years, the chapter’s members share a profound bond centered around their love for the exquisite art of ikebana.
Ikebana, the cherished Japanese tradition of floral arrangement, takes on a unique dimension under the skilled hands of these enthusiasts. Unlike conventional flower arranging, ikebana is guided by specific principles of construction, allowing for boundless creativity within defined parameters. Using organic materials such as branches, leaves, grasses, and flowers, the members craft stunning compositions reflecting the harmonious union of nature and human expression.
The exhibit showcased not only the members’ artistic talents but also their deep appreciation for the natural world. Through their meticulous arrangements, they invite viewers to pause and reflect on the intricate beauty found in every leaf and petal.
For the members, ikebana is more than just a hobby — it is a source of endless fascination and joy. Whether they are meticulously arranging branches or delicately placing blossoms, they find solace and fulfillment in the creative process. Each arrangement becomes a testament of their passion and dedication, a labor of love that brings them closer together as a community.
Through this devotion to ikebana, the members of the Davao Chapter have not only celebrated Women’s Month but also forged enduring bonds of friendship and creativity.
It continues to uphold the art’s principles and fundamentals through workshops, demonstrations, monthly meetings, and public exhibits.
Cheers to 55 years of friendship through flowers, and to many more to come!
The Ikebana International Davao Chapter 133 will be having a Basic Practice this coming April 20, 2024, that will also be open for non-Ikebana members who are interested to learn Basic Ikebana Arrangements. For slot reservations, please contact Clarice Lu at cellphone number 09177150991.
