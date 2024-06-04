Imaginarium unveiled: The emergence of Janine Mae Magbanua

Paying it forward

Magbanua is driven by a profound desire to make a significant difference in her region. Her commitment is reflected in her frequent collaborations, volunteer initiatives, and the provision of complimentary art workshops and mentorship programs for the youth.

“It’s important that you share what you’ve learned to others. It is also vital to keep practicing what you love doing,” she says.

Beyond her role as a visual artist, Magbanua also excels as an educator at STI College GenSan, where she imparts her knowledge of multimedia arts. This dual role enhances her ability to mentor the youth, enriching their understanding of the arts. When elucidating her artworks to the public and her students, Magbanua adopts an educational approach, making art more accessible and relatable.

Magbanua fosters a mutually beneficial relationship with her art patrons, cultivating a “win-win” approach. She cherishes these relationships, recognizing that her patrons could potentially support her art-related initiatives for the communities she passionately serves.

Her expertise in event organization has been meticulously crafted through her active participation in numerous art-centric events. Notable among these are the 2017 BIMP-Eaga Budayaw International Arts Festival in GenSan, her dynamic involvement with Mugna Heneral, and her enriching experiences at the Kalimudan Culture and Arts Center, Inc., as well as the Mindanao Art Fair. These experiences have not only honed her skills but also deepened her understanding of the vibrant art scene.

“This kind of exposure helps me gain confidence and build a network. We take pride in our efforts when we know that there is a purpose behind all our hard work,” she says.

Through her dedicated art initiatives and contributions, she has garnered accolades from a diverse array of institutions and awarding entities. Her achievements include being honored with the Gawad Bagong Sining award from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) National Committee on Visual Arts in 2022; receiving the Sanguniang Kabataan Youth Award in the professional category for Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City in 2022; and being recognized as an outstanding cultural worker by the Unesco Clubs of the Philippines in 2021. These distinctions underscore her significant impact on the arts and culture sector.

Overflowing with gratitude, Magbanua acknowledges the invaluable guidance of her mentors in shaping her artistic journey. She underscores the significance of nurturing the arts community, championing the spirit of collaboration, and fostering mutual growth. She attributes her opportunities and successes to divine providence.

Magbanua also expresses gratitude for the unwavering support her family has provided throughout her journey as a visual artist.

Her interpersonal skills have greatly contributed to her esteemed reputation within the arts community. Despite encountering challenges, she chooses not to fixate on them or vent her frustrations on social media. Instead, she dedicates her energy to devising solutions and maintaining a positive outlook, which further solidifies her standing as a proactive and resilient figure in the arts.

Magbanua underscores the critical role of dedicated spaces where artists can exhibit their creations to the public. Such spaces are essential for fostering an appreciation for art and ensuring a robust support network within the community. She highlights Tam-awan Village in Baguio City as a prime example, where the fusion of indigenous design and the exceptional

craftsmanship of the Cordillera region is seamlessly integrated with an artistic vision tailored to the Baguio environment.

She envisions a future where Mindanao emerges as a vibrant center for artists, leveraging its rich artistic offerings, growing talent, and an increasing calendar of art-centric events. She aspires to see Mindanao host more national and international exhibitions, expanding its global artistic footprint. Furthermore, she harbors the aspiration that every community will establish a sanctuary for the arts and its practitioners, nurturing creativity and cultural expression across all societies.

“Let’s champion our local artists. Art holds an indispensable place in our lives — it’s not merely an afterthought,” she asserts.