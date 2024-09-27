Indonesia-Philippines dev’t forum in Mindanao

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Davao City convened the Indonesia-Philippines Development Forum in Mindanao: Developing Islamic Economy Ecosystem in Davao City on September 23, 2024.
The forum was held as part of the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Bilateral Relations of Indonesia and the Philippines and aimed at strengthening cooperation on Islamic finance and halal industry.
The forum was attended by representative of government officials, academe, and businesses groups from Indonesia and the Philippines.
Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Philippines, Agus Widjojo opened the forum. In his opening remarks, Ambassador Widjojo mentioned that Indonesia and the Philippines, particularly Mindanao, share deep-rooted Islamic traditions that can serve as a foundation for economic collaboration.
Widjojo added that by harnessing our common values of cooperation, community support, and ethical business practices, we can create a thriving Islamic economy that benefits both our peoples.
“Indonesia stands ready to share its experiences, challenges, and potentials in developing an Islamic economy that can benefit both our countries” he assured.
Meanwhile, in his remarks, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Davao City, Agus Trenggono said that as neighbors and allies, Indonesia is pleased to share experiences and insights on the development of the Islamic economy — a sector that holds significant potential for economic growth and social development in both countries.
“By working together to strengthen the Islamic economy ecosystem, we can foster greater economic opportunities, promote inclusive growth, and enhance the prosperity of our communities” he added.
Public Division Chief of the Mindanao Development Authority, during his speech, recognized the strong partnership between Indonesia and the Philippines. He further emphasized that Indonesia and the Philippines can learn from each other and further nurture cooperation to boost the development of Islamic economy and halal industry which will contribute to the economic growth.
After the opening ceremony, the forum continued with panel sessions moderated by Program Manager of Halal Development and Trade Office Aleem Siddiqui M. Guiapal. First panel consists of Director Financial Supervision Department VII Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas Mary Ann Cube and Chief Economist of Samudera Indonesia Dr. Ebi Junaidi. They discussed the development of Islamic finance in Indonesia and the Philippines. Second panel consists of Undersecretary of the Office of Mindanao Affairs of the Department of Agrarian Reform Amihilda J. Sangcopan, Undersecretary of the Department of Tourism Myra Paz V. Abubakar, Director for Islamic Ecosystem Infrastructure KNEKS Dr. Sutan Emir Hidayat, and Head of Tourism Business Study Program of the NHI Bandung Polytechnic of Indonesia Faisal Fahdian Puksi. They all discussed the development of halal industry as well as Muslim-friendly tourism.
Panelists and participants of the forum actively discussed and exchanged ideas on Indonesia and the Philippines’ collaborated efforts in enhancing the availability and quality of Islamic finance, and its halal industry; highlighted the importance of building an integrated Islamic economy and halal industry ecosystem and the use of whole inclusive society approach that involved the government, businesses, and the society to ensure a stable and sustainable Islamic economy and halal industry. At the end of session, the panelists shared collective views on the huge potentials of Islamic finance, halal industry, and Muslim-friendly tourism, amid the sectors’ market is not limited to Muslims but also to non-Muslims who seek extended business and their services.
The continued activity was the virtual business matching that bridged and facilitated Indonesian MSMEs with the local Mindanao business communities. Indonesia's business groups represented by KADIN Indonesia Trade House and PT ASEI (state-owned company on export insurance) have promoted potential products of halal food and beverages, Muslim fashion and agricultural products of Indonesia, and certain Mindanao local business communities have uttered interests for further follow-up arrangements to discuss possible transactions in the near future. Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City