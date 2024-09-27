Indonesia-Philippines dev’t forum in Mindanao

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Davao City convened the Indonesia-Philippines Development Forum in Mindanao: Developing Islamic Economy Ecosystem in Davao City on September 23, 2024.

The forum was held as part of the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Bilateral Relations of Indonesia and the Philippines and aimed at strengthening cooperation on Islamic finance and halal industry.

The forum was attended by representative of government officials, academe, and businesses groups from Indonesia and the Philippines.