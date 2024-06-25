Indonesia Solo Expo 2024 strengthens econ, cultural ties

ISE 2024 was officially inaugurated by the Honorable Agus Trenggono, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Davao City, on June 6, 2024. The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including officials from the City Government of Davao, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao, the Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao, the Diplomatic Corps in Davao City, and officials from Tagum and Digos cities. Also in attendance were members of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce, public and private partners in Mindanao, friends of Indonesia, and the Indonesian diaspora in Davao City.

In his opening remarks, Trenggono highlighted the significance of the event in strengthening trade relations and fostering friendship between Indonesia and the Philippines, especially with Davao and the Mindanao region. He also stated that this event commemorates the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Republic of Indonesia and the Republic of the Philippines.