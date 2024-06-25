Indonesia Solo Expo 2024 strengthens econ, cultural ties

THE Indonesia Solo Expo (ISE) 2024 was successfully hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Davao City from June 6 to 9, 2024, at the Activity Center, Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City. This vibrant four-day event served as a pivotal platform for Indonesia's economic and cultural diplomacy in the region, aligning with the Indonesian Consulate General's 2024 agenda in Davao City.
ISE 2024 was officially inaugurated by the Honorable Agus Trenggono, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Davao City, on June 6, 2024. The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including officials from the City Government of Davao, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao, the Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao, the Diplomatic Corps in Davao City, and officials from Tagum and Digos cities. Also in attendance were members of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce, public and private partners in Mindanao, friends of Indonesia, and the Indonesian diaspora in Davao City.
In his opening remarks, Trenggono highlighted the significance of the event in strengthening trade relations and fostering friendship between Indonesia and the Philippines, especially with Davao and the Mindanao region. He also stated that this event commemorates the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Republic of Indonesia and the Republic of the Philippines.
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte, in a message read by Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., conveyed his enthusiastic support for ISE 2024. He praised it as one of the finest exhibitions organized by the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao and for successfully bringing Indonesian SMEs and companies to showcase their products in Davao City.
Additionally, officials from the MinDA, DTI-Davao, and DOT-Davao also expressed their strong support for the event.
The expo featured 20 exhibitors representing a diverse range of industries, including batik, jewelry, food, herbal products, technology, construction, and tourism.
This provided a valuable opportunity for Indonesian SMEs and companies to directly promote their products to visitors from Mindanao, particularly in Davao City.
Participating exhibitors included:
1. CV Estetika Beauty Kirtya
2. CV Palmy Globe Nusantara
3. CV Pangantama Makmur Abadi
4. Decoarts Marketing Incorporated – CitiHardware (PT. Keramik Diamond, PT. Platinum Ceramics, PT. Sun Power Ceramics)
5. Eco-Edge Home Interiors & Supplies Inc. (PT. Bangun Perkasa Adhitamasentra)
6. Erisa Batik & Jewelry
7. Glorious Dexa Mandaya, Inc. (Dexa Group)
8. IndoMindanao Resources Corporation (PT. Indofood)
9. McAsia Foodtrade Corporation Philippines (ABC)
10. PT Buana Pertiwi Mandiri
11. PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk
12. PT Global Solusi Teknindo (Prime 28)
13. PT Shankara Sehat Sejahtera
14. PT Ultra Sakti
15. United Family Food Philippines Inc. (Milkita)
16. Tibogaul Tour & Travel (Kadin Sulawesi Utara)
17. Unique by Renny
18. Blue Economy Foundation
19. Dharma Wanita Persatuan (DWP) KJRI Davao City
20. Sido Muncul – Herbal Medicine Company (Tolak Angin)
Over the four-day event, ISE 2024 showcased a wide array of export-ready products from Indonesian SMEs, startups, and renowned companies. The expo featured various interactive activities, including tourism promotion, investment opportunities, cultural and art displays, education and sports promotion, music and instrument showcases, traditional dance performances, fashion parades, and talents from the Indonesian diaspora and Friends of Indonesia.
Moreover, the University of Mindanao Chorale and RJ Manulid participated as musical performers and students of Holy Cross of Davao College participated as models, along with Indonesian traditional weaving clothing and batik from renowned designer Danar Hadi.
At the closing ceremony on June 9, 2024, Trenggono delivered his closing remarks, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic and cultural bonds and continuing the longstanding friendship between Indonesia and the Philippines. He also expressed his sincere appreciation to all participants and partners for their unwavering support, which contributed to the success of the event.
ISE 2024 played a vital role in strengthening the economic and cultural connections between Indonesia and the Philippines, while also broadening cooperation opportunities across various sectors.
This event highlighted the dedication of the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City to fostering bilateral relations between the two nations. Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City