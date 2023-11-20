InLife launches limited pay whole life critical illness plan

INSULAR Life (InLife), the country’s first and largest Filipino life insurance company, has launched a new limited-pay whole life critical illness plan called Resilience, that provides guaranteed lump sum cash upon critical illness diagnosis, and additional health benefits.

Resilience is a traditional whole life plan that provides life insurance for up to age 99 but is payable in ten years. Upon diagnosis of a covered major critical illness, the life insurance benefit­--equal to 100% of the sum insured--will be given in advance to cover the insured’s medical expenses, plus cash allowance in case of hospitalization due to a covered disease. If there is no claim on critical illness, the insured may start getting a cash benefit equal to 8% of the sum insured from age 65 (depending on issue age) and every five years thereafter until the age of 85.

“One of the things we dread in life is being sick, moreso, if it’s life threatening and would require a huge amount for treatment. However, because of advancements in technology, these illnesses are more likely to be treated, with treatments that could range from a few hundred thousands to millions of pesos. When this happens, one can’t help but be overwhelmed and apprehensive, that it becomes difficult to continue living a good life. This is what Resilience is for,” said InLife Chief Marketing Officer Gae Martinez.

Resilience has three variants: Resilience Critical Illness Extra, Resilience Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke (CHAS), and Resilience Female Cancers. All provide a major critical illness benefit equal to 100% of the sum insured in case of diagnosis of a major illness.

Resilience Critical Illness Extra provides coverage for 84 major and 39 minor critical illnesses. Aside from the major critical illness benefit, the insured may claim up to two minor critical illness benefits equal to 25% of the sum insured.

Resilience CHAS provides coverage for all kinds of Cancers, Heart Attack and Stroke--the three top critical illnesses in the country, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Resilience Female Cancers provides coverage for biologically-born women who would suffer from nine kinds of cancers: breast, ovarian, cervical, and endometrial cancer; uterine sarcomas, malignant mixed mullerian tumors, malignant germ cell tumors, fallopian tube cancer and leiomyosarcomas.

On top of these, Resilience Critical Illness Extra and Resilience CHAS provide two additional benefits: late-stage cancer benefits and buy-back benefit. The late-stage cancer benefit provides 15% of the sum insured upon diagnosis of a late-stage cancer. The buy-back benefit enables an insured who has been diagnosed earlier of a critical illness and received 100% of the sum insured, to receive again 100% of the sum insured upon diagnosis of CHAS two years after the first major critical illness diagnosis.

“A major illness diagnosis could derail one’s pursuit of a good life. Instead of losing focus, they should feel secured, knowing they have something to get them through it. Resilience should help them rise above this setback and continue on with life, knowing they have an ally,” said Martinez.