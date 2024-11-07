InLife offers ‘Resilience’ to help fight breast cancer

BREAST cancer is one of the leading cancers affecting women in the Philippines, and the call for heightened awareness and immediate action to combat it is further amplified as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month wraps up.

According to the latest available data from the World Health Organization, breast cancer incidence in the country is among the highest in Asia at 33,079 in 2022.

In its commitment to help Filipinos during critical times. Insular Life (InLife), the country’s first and largest Filipino life insurance company, came out with Resilience, a comprehensive product that provides coverage for breast cancer and other types of cancer. Resilience is a limited-pay whole life critical illness plan that provides a guaranteed lump sum cash upon critical illness diagnosis and additional health benefits. It has three variants, among which is Resilience Female Cancers.

“We stand by our clients in their fight against cancer. With Resilience, they can better focus on their treatments without the burden of financial worries. They can have peace of mind and concentrate more on their health knowing that the treatment costs are covered, ”said InLife Chief Marketing Officer and Bancassurance Head Gae Martinez.

Resilience Female Cancers provides coverage for biologically-born women who would be diagnosed with breast cancer as well as eight other kinds of cancers: ovarian, cervical, and endometrial cancer; uterine sarcomas, malignant mixed mullerian tumors, malignant germ cell tumors, fallopian tube cancer, and leiomyosarcomas.

Resilience is a traditional whole life plan that allows the insured to receive their life insurance benefit (equal to 100% of the sum insured) in advance when they are diagnosed of a covered major critical illness to cover their medical expenses. They can also receive a cash allowance in case of hospitalization due to a covered disease. If there is no claim on critical illness, they may start receiving a cash benefit equal to 8% of the sum insured from age 65 (depending on issue age) and every five years thereafter until the age of 85.

Apart from Resilience Female Cancers, the two other variants are: Resilience Critical Illness Extra and Resilience Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke (CHAS). The former provides coverage for 84 major and 39 minor critical illnesses, and the latter provides coverage for all kinds of Cancers, Heart Attack and Stroke.

Both Resilience Critical Illness Extra and Resilience CHAS also provide two additional benefits: late-stage cancer benefit and buy-back benefit. The late-stage cancer benefit provides 15% of the sum insured upon diagnosis of a late-stage cancer. The buy-back benefit enables an insured who has been diagnosed earlier of a critical illness and received 100% of the sum insured, to receive again 100% of the sum insured upon diagnosis of CHAS two years after the first major critical illness diagnosis.

“More than just an insurance product, Resilience aims to help the insured withstand and recover quickly from their illness so they can enjoy a good life with their loved ones. It contains our promise to be there for our clients because here we say, Kami ang Bahala sa Inyo,” Martinez said.

For more information on Resilience, visit www.insularlife.com.ph/resilience. PR