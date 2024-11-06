Innovation, sustainability

The leader in sustainable and green development, Damosa Land, has been known to be innovative when it comes to real estate projects. It is no wonder it is making big strides in its development projects, incorporating ideas that are not only sustainable but also unique, aesthetic, and practical.
Here are the big-ticket projects of Damosa Land and their unique features:
Agriya
Agriya, short for Agricultural City by Anflo, is a township development that is made up of residential, tourism, commercial, and institutional components, all centered around agriculture, thus calling it an “agropolis” or agricultural metropolis.
Macy P. Bibat, Damosa Land AVP for Township and Tourism, said they partnered with the University of Philippines (UP)-Los Banos for the UP Professional School for Agriculture and the Environment.
She said the planning and conceptualization of Agriya dated back to the time of Don Antonio O. Floirendo, Sr. as he envisioned growth and prosperity in Panabo City. As of the time being, development and construction are ongoing in every component, particularly the residential, tourism, and institutional components of the project.
“Damosa Land has a passion for innovation, and this is evident in all its projects. That passion for innovation is what sets its projects apart from all the other projects in the industry, whether it be in township, office and commercial, mixed-use, residential, and industrial. As for Agriya, it is the only township in Mindanao that promotes agriculture in all aspects of the project,” Bibat said.
Damosa Diamond Tower
Damosa Diamond Tower is a certified green office building with sustainable and ecological features aimed at creating a conducive work and leisure space for its end users.
Why “Damosa Diamond Tower?” Lora V. Porras, AVP for commercial and leasing, revealed that the fins attached to the glass façade of the building create a dynamic visual that, when reflected with light, seems to move and glimmer like a diamond.
The project started when Damosa Land hit full occupancy of its office buildings in 2018, which only means for them to build more space.
“It took us 32 months, from planning to construction, to complete the building,” Porras said.
Damosa Diamond Tower’s innovative green building features make it a project that is unique to Damosa Land only.
“It features a low-emissivity glass wall, which screens the heat coming through, thus, creating a cooling effect and augmenting the use of air conditioning within the interior of the building. Meanwhile, the light coming through allows the end users to use less lighting within the interior of the building. It also uses LED lights that are efficient in power consumption, and construction materials that utilizes the most minimal energy,” Porras added.
Bridgeport
It is a premier low-density mixed-use marina lifestyle development on Samal island with residential and commercial components inspired by the US East Coast community.
It is called Bridgeport because of its proximity to the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge.
Bridgeport project head, Ian N. Castigador, revealed that they started planning about the project in 2017 and construction is ongoing from 2022.
“Bridgeport has its own exclusive marina that features a lighthouse, and it has a landscape design philosophy, which is ‘Harmony with Nature’, meaning to say, it keeps up with the natural slopes of its location,” Castigador said.
The project also has lots of open spaces allotted for parks, playgrounds, and landscaped areas developed to offer an ultimate experience. It will soon have Samal Island’s longest linear swimming pool, spanning 90 meters in length.
Anflo Industrial Estate
This project, headed by John Demafeliz, is positioned and designed to further develop the vast potential of the agro-industry and industrial development of the Davao Region and Mindanao by providing a ready market for the region’s agri-produce and efficiently exported to the rest of the world.
Winner of the Best Industrial Development in 2020 at the Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru, AIE is a 63-hectare agro-industrial park registered with Philippine Economic Zone (Peza).
“It is a self-sustaining ecozone with complete facilities for manufacturing, cottage industries, warehousing, and agro-industrial operations,” Demafeliz said, adding that the project broke ground in 2016 but development is still ongoing.
Kahi Estates
Derived from the word “Kahilom,” meaning peace and tranquility, Kahi is set to become a community that promotes wellness and fosters a deeper connection with the environment.
According to Bibat, Kahi Estates’ project head, the project is a premium residential development by Damosa Land that is thoughtfully designed element harmonizes with the surrounding environment, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that echoes the spirit of home.
“This ‘eco-neighborhood’ will be punctuated by sustainable features from the amenities down to the homes, incorporating principles of ecological design while keeping the elements of comfort and homeliness, promoting the well-being of the inhabitants,” Bibat added.
Kahi Estates, located on Libby Road in Bago Gallera, was just recently ground broken.