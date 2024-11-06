Innovation, sustainability

Agriya

Agriya, short for Agricultural City by Anflo, is a township development that is made up of residential, tourism, commercial, and institutional components, all centered around agriculture, thus calling it an “agropolis” or agricultural metropolis.

Macy P. Bibat, Damosa Land AVP for Township and Tourism, said they partnered with the University of Philippines (UP)-Los Banos for the UP Professional School for Agriculture and the Environment.

She said the planning and conceptualization of Agriya dated back to the time of Don Antonio O. Floirendo, Sr. as he envisioned growth and prosperity in Panabo City. As of the time being, development and construction are ongoing in every component, particularly the residential, tourism, and institutional components of the project.

“Damosa Land has a passion for innovation, and this is evident in all its projects. That passion for innovation is what sets its projects apart from all the other projects in the industry, whether it be in township, office and commercial, mixed-use, residential, and industrial. As for Agriya, it is the only township in Mindanao that promotes agriculture in all aspects of the project,” Bibat said.