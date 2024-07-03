Interagency IP health services reach outto DavOcc’s remote coastal village

SARANGANI, Davao Occidental — Various services particularly on health concerns have recently been delivered to the island municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental located at the southernmost part of the Davao region, benefitting residents of the indigenous cultural communities from six barangays.

The member agencies of the Regional Interagency Committee on IP Health (RIAC-IPH) XI brought their respective services in Barangay Camalig at the Sarangani island through its Community Outreach and Immersion Activities (COIA) in collaboration with the Naval Forces of Eastern Mindanao.

The health and medical services included dental services, minor surgical procedures, circumcision, ophthalmological services, cleft lip and palate assessment, OB-Gyne and other FP services, blood sugar testing, and among others.

Doctors, dentists, nurses, and other medical personnel from the Department of Health (DOH) XI, Office of the Vice President, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center, Davao Occidental Provincial DOH Office, and Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC), have joined forces to conduct medical procedures and services.

The COIA that turned out to be a one-stop-shop of government services converged together, benefited residents from the four barangays in the Sarangani island which comprise around 4,000 populace, and two barangays from the main island of Balut where the government center is located.

Apart from the medical and health services, other government agencies such as the Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, National Commission on Indigenous People, Commission on Population Development, Department of Education, and Bureau of Immigration, have also conducted their respective programs on registration process and advocacy.

Ronalyn Dawang from Brgy. Patucol grabbed the opportunity to avail of the services, particularly on consultation and medicine for her skin disease, saying “Dako kaayo akong pasalamat kay gitagaan mi og panahon, ug libreng tambal (I’m very grateful that we’re given this chance, and for the free medicine).”

Bebing Barahama, whose right eye is blind, went with her aunt to have her eye checked and get medicines and vitamins. Her aunt Oria Uy, a senior citizen, also lined up to avail of the various services.

“Dako kaayong pasalamat kay ang gobyerno naay suporta sa katawhan.. Unta mausab pa ni. (It’s with big gratitude that the government has support for the people… We hope that this would happen again),” Barahama said as she expressed hope to have a clear vision again.

Another resident, who is experiencing a blurred vision, also took advantage to have his eyes checked because it has slowed down his fishing activities, saying “Panagsa ra ni nga tsansa. (This is a rare chance).”

Hundreds of residents from six barangays in the island municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental avail of the various health services delivered by the member-agencies of the Regional Interagency Committee on IP Health (RIAC-IPH) XI through its Community Outreach and Immersion Activities (COIA) in collaboration with the Naval Forces of Eastern Mindanao. PIA DAVAO