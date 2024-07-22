Introducing, Lala!

Say hello to SM Lanang’s resident cutie icon, Lala the Traveller, who is going to add whimsy and fun to your shopping experience.
Standing 20-foot tall while clad in her scarf and sunglasses with a trolley in tow, Lala is ready to explore a world of experience that awaits globetrotters at the mall.
Lala pays tribute to SM Lanang’s fun-loving and adventure-seeking shoppers from around the globe who are bold enough to venture into the world of endless discoveries and who use SM Lanang as a point of reference to all their travel adventures.
The resident feline icon is also emblematic of the mall’s character as one of the major tourism touchpoints with the mall strategically located near Davao City’s international airport and conveniently housing Mindanao’s biggest convention center to date.
Lala represents the quintessential modern leisure traveler, exuding independence, curiosity, and grace.
Visit SM Lanang and meet your coolest shopping pal! To learn more about Lala’s adventures, follow SM Lanang’s official social media pages. PR