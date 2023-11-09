IP youth in Maguindanao calls for climate change action

CLIMATE crisis poses an imminent threat to the environment and communities around the world. In the Philippines, this global climate crisis has not spared even the indigenous peoples of Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, who have a deep connection with the land and the environment.

In response to this environmental crisis, the indigenous youth of Teduray Lambangian as part of the Human Security Collective (HSC) and Alyansa ng Kabataang Mindanao para sa Kapayapaan (AKMK) project initiative which is the Project Bungkas 1 (open) have taken matters into their own hands by organizing an Indigenous Solidarity Walk Climate Action, a powerful demonstration of their commitment to preserving their ancestral lands and fighting the climate crisis.

The Indigenous Solidarity Walk for Climate Action started at the Upi Municipal Plaza until Barangay Nangi, Upi Maguindanao del Norte, which was approximately a five-kilometer distance, on November 5, 2023.

According to Ms. Ricamae Ented, one of the organizers and youth leader, it is the last phase of Project Bungkas and the main goal of the Solidarity Walk for Climate Action is to amplify the voices of the IP youth and encourage everyone to join the campaign for the promotion and protection of non-Moro indigenous peoples rights in the Bangsamoro Region and using an Indigenous Knowledge, Systems and Practices (IKSP) in formulating and implementing local policies related to climate change mitigation and prevention.

She further continued saying, “The Solidarity Walk symbolizes the birth of a new life and will sustain the goal of the project and that is to preserve, protect, and promote the IKSP of Teduray and Lambangian as a tool in combating the imminent threats of climate crisis.”

This demonstrates that the indigenous youth have played a crucial role in this movement. They are well aware that despite the signed peace agreement to establish the Bangsamoro government, the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) remain subjected to a cycle of violence and state atrocities, as well as being deprived of their ancestral territories to make way for development, which is often accompanied by massive environmental destruction.

The environmental consequence brought by large-scale development projects and agribusiness frameworks extracting natural resources, including ancestral domains oftentimes violate the Free Prior Informed Consent (FPIC). This precarious situation is also exacerbated by ongoing militarization and land grabbing, harassment of tribal leaders, and the impending climate crisis, which has caused many people to become internally displaced persons (IDPs) on their own land.

The Indigenous cultural identity and practices are of deep concern. Especially, the majority of this generation’s Indigenous youth blend in with the trend and technological evolution to adapt to change, making them practice their distinct identity and IKSP less to none.

The Indigenous Solidarity Walk for Climate Action symbolizes their determination to stand up for their rights and the preservation of their ancestral lands.

By organizing and participating in the walk, they are not only raising awareness but also actively engaging in climate action. It is a platform for individuals from various indigenous groups to come together, share their experiences, and collectively voice their concerns. This unity strengthens their resolve to protect their land, culture, and future.

This activity is not just a symbolic event but an imperative and long-term action. Participants in the solidarity walk while raising their banners and placards with phrases for climate justice aim to draw the attention of policymakers and the wider Filipino society to the urgent need for climate emergency action. They demand greater representation and participation in decisions that affect their ancestral domain and rights. Their campaign extends beyond their local community, aiming to influence national and international climate policies.

The solidarity walk in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte stands for the resilience and determination of indigenous youth to defend their lands, cultures, and future. This movement sends a powerful message to the rest of the world: local communities, particularly indigenous peoples, are at the forefront of the fight against climate change. Their struggle serves as a reminder that the impact of climate change is a deeply personal one, affecting identity, lives, and cultures that have been inextricably linked to the environment for centuries. PR By Julie Navarette & Reemar Alonsagay