Island Flavors: Culinary Collective

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort proudly announces a seven-course meal with wine pairing event to kick off Davao Food and Wine 2024. On October 4, 2024, the serene shores of Lubi Plantation’s Tamsi Ballroom will transform into a gastronomic hotspot, showcasing the exquisite flavors and innovative techniques that have made Roots a culinary beacon in Siargao.
A Taste of Siargao at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation
Roots, celebrated for its inventive approach to traditional Filipino cuisine, is set to bring a fresh burst of island flavors to Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. Chef Filippo, Chef Ines, Chef Marina, and Chef Ricardo along with the creative force behind Roots is renowned for their skillful fusion of local ingredients with global culinary trends. This exclusive kitchen collaboration promises to be a feast for the senses, blending the rustic charm of Siargao with the elegant setting of Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.
The exceptional dining begins from the moment the Roots Team got their eye on the local ingredients; carefully immersed with the culture and local resources. Roots’ at Dusit will be a culmination of team expression to culinary artistry. Expect a menu that highlights the rich tapestry of Davao Region flavors but also introduces innovative twists that will surprise and delight.
Reserve Your Spot Today
Don’t miss out on this exclusive culinary experience! Enjoy a unique seven-course dinner with exquisitely paired wines for PHP 3,000 per person. For those looking to make a night of it, we offer a special room accommodation that starts at PHP 14,000, which includes two dinner tickets and a luxurious stay at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.
Secure your reservation early to ensure you don’t miss out. For reservations and further information, please dial +63 905-562-1370 / +63 (82)272-7500 or email d2dv.fbreservations@dusit.com. Our team is here to help you with your booking and any additional queries.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of extraordinary flavors and unmatched hospitality at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. We look forward to hosting you! PR
Know Your Chef From Roots’
Chef Filippo Turrini - Culinary Director: @Filippoturrini (Instagram)
Chef Ines Castaneda - Creative Director: (Instagram)
Chef Marina - Design and Art Director IG: @Marinacastaneda.art (Instagram)
Chef Ricardo Project Director @Rixroots (Instagram)