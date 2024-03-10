Japan honors late Pres. Elpidio Quirino

The ceremony, held beside the Memorial for Peace (Osawa Shrine) at the New Bilibid Prison Reservation Area in Muntinlupa City, was graced by various dignitaries, including Muntinlupa City Mayor Rozanno Rufino B. Biazon, Bureau of Corrections Chief Inspector Marlon Mangubat, President Elpidio Quirino Foundation Trustee Socorro Alicia Rastrollo Quirino, and Ang Pinoy @ Hapon United Foundation, Inc. Chairman Asanuma Takeshi,

In his address during the ceremony, Ambassador Koshikawa emphasized the importance of acknowledging the unfortunate history that preceded the harmonious bilateral relationship between Japan and the Philippines. He noted that the Japanese “must keep in mind that the Filipino spirit of forgiveness has been instrumental in overcoming past tragedies and building strong relationship we enjoy now.”

President Elpidio Quirino’s significant contributions to fostering strong ties between Japan and the Philippines were underscored in this ceremony. His statesmanship and act of forgiveness towards Japanese Prisoners of War (POW) laid the foundation for the exceptional bilateral relationship that thrives today.

In July 2023, the Embassy also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Presidential Pardon for Japanese POWs at President Quirino’s memorial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Since 2016, a monument of President Quirino has been standing at Hibiya Park in Tokyo. Japan continues to show its respect towards President Quirino's achievements in Japanese society and its impact on Japan-Philippines relations. This ceremony ensures that his contributions will be remembered for years to come. PR