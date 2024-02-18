JCI Lakambini Davao inducts new set of officers and members

With Pres. Cha at the helm of JCI Lakambini Davao in 2024, more interesting projects to benefit various communities and beneficiaries can be expected.

Bannering the theme “CHArging Forward”, the group is bent on ensuring that all of its projects create a positive impact in the lives of its beneficiaries.

“JCI Lakambini Davao survived its 5th-year milestone in 2023, and this 2024, we are ‘CHArging Forward’. This means that we are gearing towards developing more leaders and trainers by inviting more women to become part of our local organization. So, we really are committed to strengthening our recruitment and retention efforts,” the beauty queen-entrepreneur said.

Pres. Cha added that more training programs and interventions will be provided for its officers and members this time to further equip them in carrying out their respective roles, not only within the organization but also in the communities they serve.

Apart from their growing membership, Pres. Cha and her team are forging international partnerships with other JCI National Organizations, too.

At the same time, JCI Lakambini Davao will focus more on sustainable and impactful community projects, more business opportunities and network, and more national and international cooperation forging bonds with like-minded individuals with one common cause- service to humanity.

Embracing the right values

Pres. Cha made sure that she works with the right people while leading JCI Lakambini Davao this year.

“The basic values that I looked into before choosing my Board of Directors (BOD) were their sense of responsibility and commitment. The sense of responsibility will get the job done. The sense of commitment will keep them on board regardless of the circumstances. These two values are vital in the success of any organization, of any leadership,” she explained. “There’s no telling of what lies ahead in this one-year-to-lead; hence, these values coupled with their trust in my leadership is another criterion that is essential to the success of this term. Lastly, I looked into their respective strengths to see which position they can be comfortable in and be their best so they can help me guide the general membership better.”

She further narrated that “JCI is the organization. Then we have what we call “National Organizations” like the JCI Philippines, JCI Japan, JCI India. Then under these National Organizations are what we call “Local Organizations or LOs” like the JCI Lakambini Davao, JCI Manila, JCI Davao. Then each LO has its general membership.”

“Among the members we elect and appoint our BODs for the term to help the President in leading the chapter. Each BOD is assigned to different areas of opportunity. What makes this year different? I placed two directors per Vice President position, making it a smaller group for them to help me in making plans to execution, and in all other aspects needed under their respective areas, empowering them to lead with me as this is not my one-year-to-lead alone, this is OUR one-year term.”

Nothing but only a grateful heart

Pres. Cha could not stop sharing how grateful she is for the people who stayed by her side in this memorable journey.

She commended Executive Vice President Karen Kristi Dela Rosa, Secretary Atty. Nikki Louise Tan, Treasurer Leonela Monloy, Executive Director for Bids and Awards Eda Christianie Capundan, and Director Bianca Faye Bonifacio for being her constants and in helping her realize her vision for this term. She is also truly and immensely grateful to all her Vice Presidents - VP Manilyn, VP Jennifer, VP Cherilyn, and VP Atty. Chrissy, and their Directors, Auditor Jassy, Deputy Secretary Zap, and Legal Counsel Atty. Angel.

“These people, together with the past Presidents and Senators of JCI Lakambini Davao have been truly helpful in realizing my vision in the last 40 days and I am thrilled of what we can accomplish together with all the Board of Directors and members of JCI Lakambini Davao throughout the year.”