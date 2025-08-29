Jean Henri Lhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier score multiple major wins

Cebuana Lhuillier, the country’s leading microfinance services provider, and its President and CEO, Jean Henri Lhuillier, bagged a remarkable total of 20 prestigious awards at the Stevie® International Business Awards — comprising eight Gold, five Silver, and seven Bronze honors. These honors reaffirm Cebuana Lhuillier’s commitment to expanding financial access and empowering millions of Filipinos through inclusive, innovative financial solutions.

“These awards show that our efforts to innovate with purpose are making a real difference,” said Lhuillier. “From supporting small business owners in their first steps to bringing financial education straight to people’s hands, we remain focused on one goal: meeting the needs of Filipinos wherever they are in their financial journey and helping them build a stronger, more secure future.”

Visionary leadership fueling financial inclusion and innovation

Lhuillier’s visionary leadership has established him as a transformative force in inclusive finance, driving initiatives that make financial services accessible to millions of Filipinos.

In recognition of his impact, he received Gold Stevie® Awards for Executive of the Year in Financial Services and Lifetime Achievement in Consumer Services Industries, as well as Silver Stevie® Awards for Innovator of the Year and Maverick of the Year, highlighting his role as a catalyst for inclusive growth and innovation in the Philippine financial services sector.

Under his guidance, Cebuana Lhuillier secured multiple prestigious Stevie® Awards, demonstrating its commitment to meet Filipinos wherever they are in their financial journey, offering practical tools and solutions for those seeking immediate support, growing their wealth, or building long-term financial security. The company earned Gold Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year in Diversified Services – Large and Conglomerates – Large, along with a Bronze for Company of the Year in Financial Services – Large.

His advocacies, including education and sports, also secured him a Silver Stevie® Award for Social Impact Leader of the Year. Part of his financial empowerment movement is the Money Guro video series— where he shares practical guidance on budgeting, saving, investing, managing debt, and building wealth— also captured a Gold Stevie® for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Social Media Focused and a Silver for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Content Marketing.

Innovating for financial inclusion and community empowerment

Cebuana Lhuillier’s other award-winning initiatives further demonstrate its impact across the diverse communities and sectors it serves. Leading the way is the KaNegosyo Center (KNC), which empowers micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with coaching, financing, and resources, earning a Gold Stevie® for Financial Services, a Bronze for Achievement in Collaboration and Partnership – Best Public-Private Partnership, and a Gold for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Marketing – Business-to-Business.

Alongside KNC, several other efforts also earned recognition in communications and impact: Cebuana News Ngayon, the company’s employee newsletter, won Gold for Best House Organ – For Employees, while the Pasasalamat campaign, celebrating customer loyalty nationwide, received Silver for Corporate & Community Customer Engagement Event.

The Iponventure program, promoting early savings among youth, won a Bronze for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Cebuana Lhuillier Gold, its initiative to make gold bars an investment within reach, garnered a Bronze Stevie® for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – New Product or Service Launch.

The Buwis Buhay campaign—which aims to reposition insurance as an everyday essential, using relatable storytelling and safety education to spark a culture of preparedness—achieved Bronze for both Viral Marketing Campaign of the Year and Small-Budget Marketing Campaign of the Year.

Leading these breakthrough campaigns is Mike Sena, Head of PJ Lhuillier Inc.’s Integrated Marketing and Communication Group, who ranked second and got recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year.

With this international recognition, Cebuana Lhuillier reaffirms its leadership in driving transformative change across the Philippines. It further cements the company’s role in breaking financial barriers, expanding access, and empowering communities nationwide. PR