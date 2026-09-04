Jean Henri Lhuillier’s Money Guro: Putting the power of financial knowledge in every Filipino’s hands

For Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, financial literacy is about giving Filipinos the confidence to make sound financial decisions and take greater control of their future. Through Money Guro, his flagship financial education advocacy, he is turning this belief into a nationwide effort by making financial lessons practical, accessible, and relevant to everyday life.

Money Guro was born from Lhuillier’s recognition that many Filipinos still lack access to practical financial education. The initiative breaks down concepts such as saving, budgeting, investing, entrepreneurship, and financial protection into lessons that are easier to understand and apply.

Through webinars, workshops, and digital content, Money Guro brings these lessons to platforms where Filipinos already learn and engage. The advocacy has also developed programs for specific audiences. Money Guro sa Campus empowers Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation scholars to share their financial journeys, while Money Guro on Roblox introduces money management through interactive gaming, allowing young Filipinos to run virtual businesses and make real-time financial decisions.

The digital format has helped Money Guro reach a wider audience. Across 240 episodes, the program has generated more than 43 million Facebook views and 62 million TikTok views, with popular series such as “May Tanong?” and “JHL Tips” delivering practical money lessons in accessible, engaging formats. This video work earned Money Guro a Silver Stevie® Award for Innovation in Cause-Related Videos at the International Business Awards, recognizing its contribution to advancing financial literacy through digital storytelling.

The award is part of a strong showing by Lhuillier at the International Business Awards. He received a Gold Stevie® Award for Executive of the Year – Financial Services for his leadership in the sector and a Gold Stevie® Award for Lifetime Achievement – Consumer Services Industries for his long-term contributions to the industry. He also received Silver Stevie® Awards for Innovator of the Year, Maverick of the Year, and Social Impact Leader of the Year, recognizing his work in driving innovation, challenging conventional business

practices, and pursuing initiatives that create wider social value.

At the heart of the advocacy is Lhuillier’s belief that financial literacy should translate into better choices. “Financial literacy is not about memorizing concepts. It’s about shaping habits that empower people to make better choices every day. With Money Guro, we are building a culture of confidence and inclusion, where every Filipino feels capable of taking charge of their financial future.”

This philosophy reflects a broader understanding of financial inclusion. Having access to financial services is only one part of the equation; people also need the knowledge to evaluate their options and use these services responsibly.

For Lhuillier, the ultimate goal is to make sound financial habits part of everyday life. Through Money Guro, he continues to champion financial education as a practical tool for helping Filipinos plan ahead, make informed choices, and build greater confidence in managing their financial future. PR