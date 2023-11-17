Journey into Makassar's heart: History, culinary bliss, and local charms

Ointment is also commonly practiced by Indonesian people including those in Makassar. The Wasp Oil (Minyak Tawon) is a traditional concoction made from honey and wasp extract. Accordingly, it will give you a warm sensation when you apply it on the skin.

Accommodations

Makassar offers diverse accommodations for every traveler, from the stunning views of Aryaduta Makassar to the budget-friendly options of Red Planet Makassar and Whiz Prime Hotel Hasanuddin Makassar.

The city also provides a unique local experience through available guesthouses and homestays on platforms like Airbnb. Whether seeking luxury or cultural immersion, Makassar ensures a memorable stay to complement its vibrant experiences.

Exciting events to participate in Makassar

Makassar buzzes with cultural vibrancy, offering a gateway to captivating events beyond its streets. The Makassar International Eight Festival & Forum (MIEFF), held against the backdrop of Losari Beach, steals the spotlight with its international-scale extravaganza.

Unveiling a spectacular panorama of elements such as fashion, film, folk, flora & fauna, fine art, fusion music, and fiction writing & font, MIEFF promises breathtaking spectacles and attractions, enriching your cultural exploration in Makassar.

Aside from this highlight, the Toraja International Festival, featuring traditional Toraja arts, and the Takabonerate Festival, set against the backdrop of the Takabonerate National Park, also beckon travelers.

While not directly in Makassar, the city serves as a convenient launchpad for attendees to immerse themselves in international events, fashion shows, culinary festivals, and the enchanting landscapes of Takabonerate. Embrace the spirit of the city through these accessible and culturally rich events.

How to get there

For travelers from Mindanao, you may reach Makassar via Davao and layover in Singapore, with estimated prices starting at approximately USD 350 to 400 via Scoot and Garuda Indonesia Airlines. This air route not only ensures a smooth transition but also adds an element of international flair to your exploration of Makassar's vibrant events. Embrace the spirit of the city through these accessible and culturally rich experiences.

Engage with locals in Makassar, where hospitality transforms visitors into cherished friends. Ready to enchant with history, flavors, and natural beauty, Makassar invites you to become part of its dynamic cultural narrative.

Traverse to hidden gems, savor local cuisines and embrace the diversity that makes Makassar an unforgettable destination.

Come, let the adventure unfold! Traverse the city's hidden gems with the guidance of locals who eagerly share their favorite spots, ensuring you experience Makassar not merely as a tourist but as a cherished participant in the city's vibrant tapestry of life. Indonesian Consulate General Davao