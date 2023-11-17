Journey into Makassar's heart: History, culinary bliss, and local charms

NESTLED on the eastern coast of Indonesia, Makassar is a stunning port city that beckons travelers with a perfect fusion of history, culture, and natural wonders. Originating from the formidable "Gowa Kingdom" in the 14th century, Makassar has turned into a vibrant metropolis that showcases unique characteristics of Indonesia's diversity, cultural richness and warmth.
What to Discover in Makassar
As Indonesia was once colonized by Dutch, travelers might catch a glimpse of the past, tracked in the Fort Rotterdam which remains to stand until today. You will also see the beautiful and vibrant Losari Beach, as Indonesia is recognized as an archipelagic country.
As Indonesia has step by step evolved into a developing country, a traveler will certainly discover The Balla Lompoa Museum which keeps history and modernity intertwined. Indulge yourself also with the touch of modernity the development offers by the "Trans Studio", the world's third-largest indoor theme park.
The journey continues as you might be intrigued to spoil yourself in Phinisi Point Mall, one of the biggest shopping keychains in Indonesia, including embarking on a spiritual journey to the Grand Mosque of Makassar and ending it to a sports spot in Bugis Waterpark.
The phinisi point mall Makassar is one of the cities in Indonesia like those in Sumatera's island where Malay culture, Islam, and modernity blend. So, you might want to save some dates to plan your itinerary to enjoy and learn the diverse facets of Indonesia in the land of Makassar.
The city of Makassar is also popular with its culinary delight, as part of Indonesia with its wonderful spices that are ready to spice up the world. Travelers are invited to indulge in the signature delicacy of Coto Macassar (a beef stew rich in the unique taste of spices but acceptable to even foreign tongues). This kind of beef stew only exists in Makassar, none other area of Indonesia holds a wonderful taste like this.
Coto Makassar will certainly fill your stomach with a rich taste of herbs that also warm your heart. Aside from that, the City of Makassar also offers Konro soup, a spiced beef rib soup that tantalizes taste buds with every spoonful. For meat lovers, Makassar is definitely one of the must places to visit in Indonesia. The gastronomic sensations continue to Pisang Epe Makassar — a sweet dish of flattened and baked plantain bananas, a harmonious blend of sweetness.
Your tongue will also be spoiled with Pallu Basa – a sweet dish that will be an alternative to a blended coffee or a choco ice cream.
Traditional dress and ointment
In Makassar, discover three distinct fabrics: Sengkang woven fabric, a heritage tradition; Bugis woven fabric (like Lipa Sabbe), vibrant and associated with the Bugis tribe; and Toraja woven fabric. While each has its roots, woven fabric in general defines the typical fabric of Makassar, showcasing the city's rich weaving tradition.
Indonesia is rich in culture as women still practice and preserve weaving, making and producing woven fabric and creativity has become a traditional heritage.
In the Bugis tribe in Makassar, the traditional dress is called Baju Bodo, common wear during a wedding or other important occasions in Makassar.
Ointment is also commonly practiced by Indonesian people including those in Makassar. The Wasp Oil (Minyak Tawon) is a traditional concoction made from honey and wasp extract. Accordingly, it will give you a warm sensation when you apply it on the skin.
Accommodations
Makassar offers diverse accommodations for every traveler, from the stunning views of Aryaduta Makassar to the budget-friendly options of Red Planet Makassar and Whiz Prime Hotel Hasanuddin Makassar.
The city also provides a unique local experience through available guesthouses and homestays on platforms like Airbnb. Whether seeking luxury or cultural immersion, Makassar ensures a memorable stay to complement its vibrant experiences.
Exciting events to participate in Makassar
Makassar buzzes with cultural vibrancy, offering a gateway to captivating events beyond its streets. The Makassar International Eight Festival & Forum (MIEFF), held against the backdrop of Losari Beach, steals the spotlight with its international-scale extravaganza.
Unveiling a spectacular panorama of elements such as fashion, film, folk, flora & fauna, fine art, fusion music, and fiction writing & font, MIEFF promises breathtaking spectacles and attractions, enriching your cultural exploration in Makassar.
Aside from this highlight, the Toraja International Festival, featuring traditional Toraja arts, and the Takabonerate Festival, set against the backdrop of the Takabonerate National Park, also beckon travelers.
While not directly in Makassar, the city serves as a convenient launchpad for attendees to immerse themselves in international events, fashion shows, culinary festivals, and the enchanting landscapes of Takabonerate. Embrace the spirit of the city through these accessible and culturally rich events.
How to get there
For travelers from Mindanao, you may reach Makassar via Davao and layover in Singapore, with estimated prices starting at approximately USD 350 to 400 via Scoot and Garuda Indonesia Airlines. This air route not only ensures a smooth transition but also adds an element of international flair to your exploration of Makassar's vibrant events. Embrace the spirit of the city through these accessible and culturally rich experiences.
Engage with locals in Makassar, where hospitality transforms visitors into cherished friends. Ready to enchant with history, flavors, and natural beauty, Makassar invites you to become part of its dynamic cultural narrative.
Traverse to hidden gems, savor local cuisines and embrace the diversity that makes Makassar an unforgettable destination.
Come, let the adventure unfold! Traverse the city's hidden gems with the guidance of locals who eagerly share their favorite spots, ensuring you experience Makassar not merely as a tourist but as a cherished participant in the city's vibrant tapestry of life. Indonesian Consulate General Davao