Journey of gratitude

Years later, we worked again together on an advocacy project. I tried my best, like a child seeking approval from a mother. God blessed me with success — I delivered the plans, and others applauded, but she never did. I wondered why it was so hard for her to acknowledge me. That was when I began to distance myself from her.

We had opportunities to meet virtually, and each time I saw her, the pain resurfaced. I wanted to ask her why all of this was happening. And when she spoke, it reminded me of our past, and I felt a deep fear. Every word she said pierced me with pain.

I never talked with her about what went wrong between us. Maybe it was because she never truly listened when I tried to express my emotions. I did not attempt to bring it up again because I believed she had already closed that chapter.

Then, unexpectedly, we met again while rushing to follow up on my professional license.

We had a brief conversation, and to my surprise, I liked it. Like a mother, I saw love in her eyes for the first time. At that moment, I did not dwell on the pain but instead remembered all she had done to change my life.

I recalled how she was the first to give me a significant leadership role, introduced me to influential, hardworking leaders, and made me realize the value of postgraduate education, which I am benefiting from now.

I have learned that pain can damage relationships, and hearing others’ stories can sometimes add to that pain. Choosing not to discuss ill feelings will only lead to deeper scars. While it is not wise to talk when anger is fresh, leaving things unresolved is also a mistake.