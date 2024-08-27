Kadayawan Village: A journey into culture

The Kadayawan Festival is one of the most anticipated events in Davao City, drawing in tourists from all over the country and beyond. It's a vibrant celebration of Davao life, culture, and the rich heritage of the city's indigenous communities.
In an effort to experience my city from a different perspective, I decided to play the role of a tourist and visited the Kadayawan Village at Magsaysay Park. This unique attraction features a house for each of the 11 recognized tribes of Davao City, offering visitors a deep dive into the diverse cultures that have shaped our history.
As I wandered through the village, I was struck by the bright decorations and the authenticity of the structures, each one a testament to how our ancestors lived. The experience is more than just visual; it's immersive. You can try on traditional costumes, watch cultural performances, and see dance groups in their full regalia, expressing stories passed down through generations.
Talk to the people inside the houses. Ask them all about their way of life. They are happy to share their culture with you. Do not forget to try the food as well. I cannot resist but eat durian ice cream before I left.
The Kadayawan Village is a must-visit for both tourists and locals alike — not just for the picture-taking and Social Media moments but for the opportunity to truly immerse yourself in the culture. It's a small glimpse into the world of our ancestors, who were the first to dance on these lands long before us.