Kagayakashii Mirai: Turning Japan dreams into reality

More than 200 students in Kagayakashii Mirai have been assisted in pursuing their dreams of learning, getting work, and moving to Japan. Many of these individuals have gone on to become caregivers and long-term residents of Japan.

Its main goal as a Japanese language center is to provide students with the language skills they need to succeed in Japan. Kagayakashii Mirai expresses gratitude for the unwavering trust of its students despite facing challenges in its journey.



Seven Years of Exceptional Service

Beyond the personal achievements of its students, Kagayakashii Mirai takes pride in receiving recognitions through prestigious awards for the past seven years:

- The World School Summit bestowed the prestigious title of Best School with Online Education (awarded in Taylor’s University, Malaysia);

- The Brand Asia Awards acknowledged the institution as the Most Outstanding Competitive Japanese Language School in the Philippines;

- The Philippine Social Media Awards recognized the institution as the Most Outstanding Competitive Japanese Language School and Support Service for the 2023-2024 period.

Crystal Joy Morata, CEO/President of Kagayakashii Mirai, shared that these awards provide encouragement to carry out Kagayakashii Mirai's aim of enabling students to realize their dreams in Japan, as well as a confirmation of their hard work. The school remains committed to providing upcoming generations of aspiring individuals with the best possible Japanese language instruction and support services.

Kagayakashii Mirai owes its success to the clear vision of delivering quality education to its students and ensuring the institution fulfills its responsibilities effectively.

The institution’s comprehensive language education program equips students with the skills to seize international opportunities. Kagayakashii Mirai provides comprehensive guidance and support for students aspiring to study and work abroad, including assistance with visa applications, job placement, and educational opportunities.

Its dedicated team in Japan supports students throughout their journey, ensuring a smooth transition. The educators act as mentors, offering advice and sharing experiences. They also inspire current students by showcasing alumni's success stories.

“Several of our students have secured prestigious scholarships to pursue higher education in Japan. They have been granted caregiving scholarships, providing them with invaluable

opportunities to contribute to the healthcare sector in Japan,” Morata shared.

Kagayakashii Mirai as your Ticket to Japan

In its pursuit of maintaining its position as one of the premier Japanese language learning institutions in Davao City, Kagayakashii Mirai ensures to deliver nothing but quality education to all its students.

It has expanded to three branches, located in the cities of Davao, Panabo, and Digos. Their vision extends beyond these horizons, as they are actively planning to broaden their reach to General Santos.

“We aspire to extend our offerings to international destinations such as Australia and Canada, enabling our students to explore global opportunities and broaden their horizons. Among our most significant aspirations is the construction of our dedicated school building in the future. This vision represents a pivotal step in our commitment to providing a conducive and an enriching learning environment for our students,” Morata added.

Ramon Frances Isidro, former head teacher of Kagayakashii Miraii, emphasizes the importance of hard work and learning Nihongo for success in Japan.

“Kagayakashii Mirai is your ticket to Japan, and learning the basic Japanese language is your passport to Japan. This is how important learning Nihongo is when you want to thrive in Japan,” Isidro said.

“I adore seeing people achieve their goals while also helping their families. There are many dreamers, and this means there are also countless opportunities for us at Kagayakashii Mirai to help. Many of our students who already work in Japan have started earning, saving money, and achieving their ultimate dream of providing for their families and themselves. This is what keeps us going,” Morata added. AJA