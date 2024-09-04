Kalivungan Festival ends with a bang

The Provincial Government of Cotabato celebrated its 110th Foundation Anniversary with Kalivungan Festival's culmination on September 1, 2024.
The festival, bearing the theme, "Cotabato at 110: Embracing Diversity, Celebrating Unity and Progress, had Cotabateños gathered to partake in the celebration led by Governor Emmylou “Lala” J. Taliño Mendoza, for the streetdancing competition.
All contingents showcased their colorful attires and lively performances for the attractive prizes of P1 million for the grand champion, P700,000 for the second placer (first runner-up), and P500,000 for the third placer (second runner-up).
Seven contingents coming from different municipalities in Cotabato vied to become the streetdancing competition winner for this year. However, it was the Mlang National High School from the municipality of Mlang that got the nod of the esteemed judges to emerge as the Champion and Best in Musicality in the competition.
Following closely are the Midsayap and Kidapawan for 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up, respectively. Consolation prizes of P100,000 were taken by Kabacan, Libungan, Banisilan, and Pikit.
Cotabato was founded on September 1, 1914, but Kalivungan Festival was not celebrated until May 8, 1974. According to festivalscape.com, it was in Kidapawan City, the capital of Cotabato, that the first Kalivungan Festival was held.
Kalivungan comes from a Manobo language that means gathering or get-together.