Kalivungan Festival ends with a bang

Following closely are the Midsayap and Kidapawan for 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up, respectively. Consolation prizes of P100,000 were taken by Kabacan, Libungan, Banisilan, and Pikit.

Cotabato was founded on September 1, 1914, but Kalivungan Festival was not celebrated until May 8, 1974. According to festivalscape.com, it was in Kidapawan City, the capital of Cotabato, that the first Kalivungan Festival was held.

Kalivungan comes from a Manobo language that means gathering or get-together.