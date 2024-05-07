Keep up with activities and events in WSI’s Premier Events in Davao

DAVAO is going to be much more exciting this May as Worldbex Services International brings its premier events experience to the Mindanao region!
As one of the country’s fastest-growing economic cities, Davao is no doubt a perfect venue to host two of the leading world-class expositions in the country, the Philippine Building and Construction Expo Davao (PHILBEX Davao) and the Travel and Leisure Expo Davao (TLEX Davao).
Highlighting these events will be the different activities that will take place in their respective expos.
PHILBEX will be busy with loads of activities in store for you. PHILBEX Davao will host a series of exhibits and vignettes showcasing the local building and design industry, such as the World of Interior Design, the World of Architecture, and PHILBEX Likha.
Guests will also enjoy the innovations of the industry when they visit PHILBEX Lab, an exhibit that showcases the innovative products from our local businesses. Visitors can also watch and listen to some of the informative seminars such as the PHILBEX Summit, or witness the Projeto Davao 2024 Awarding Ceremony, an interschool competition that tests students to conceptualize and design a space that will solve the country’s urban problems.
TLEX Davao will be hosting several exhibits that highlight Davao’s growing tourism industry. Local agencies and tours will be there to show the beauty of Davao City and what you can do to make the most out of the Davao region.
There are so many things that visitors can do in Davao City. Worldbex Services International is excited to be in the Davao region, bringing the expo experience to Mindanao and highlighting the importance of the region. PHILBEX Davao 2024 and TLEX Davao 2024 are happening on May 9 to 12 at the SMX Convention Center Davao - SM Lanang!
PHILBEX Davao 2024 and TLEX Davao 2024 are events organized by Worldbex Services International. For inquiries and concerns, you may contact Worldbex Services International at (02)8656-96-39, or email them at PR