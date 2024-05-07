Keep up with activities and events in WSI’s Premier Events in Davao

DAVAO is going to be much more exciting this May as Worldbex Services International brings its premier events experience to the Mindanao region!

As one of the country’s fastest-growing economic cities, Davao is no doubt a perfect venue to host two of the leading world-class expositions in the country, the Philippine Building and Construction Expo Davao (PHILBEX Davao) and the Travel and Leisure Expo Davao (TLEX Davao).

Highlighting these events will be the different activities that will take place in their respective expos.