Kidapawan City hosts ‘Experiential Tour’ for Travel Operators

The City Government of Kidapawan, through its City Tourism and Promotions Office, organized the “Mount Apo Natural Park-Buffer Zone Experiential Tour” for travel operators from Region 10.

Held from August 15-18, 2024, the tour coincided with the city’s Timpupo Festival. This experiential tour aimed to attract tourists outside the Soccsksargen region by showcasing the city’s top tourism sites.

The tour operators visited Kidapawan tourism sites such as the Mount Apo Natural Park and geothermal plant in Barangay Ilomavis, Museyo Kutawato in Barangay Amas, and various farm tourism sites, including Cresenta Integrated Farm in Barangay Indangan, Dr. Alfred’s Farm on Quezon Boulevard, Camp Cesaria in Barangay Ilomavis, and Abubakar Farm Mountain Resort in Barangay Nuangan.

“It’s about time to expand our marketing and promotion efforts for the city. Aside from the Mt. Apo Natural Park via the Mandangan trail, we also have farm tourism sites ready to welcome tourists from outside the region,” said Kidapawan City Tourism and Promotions Office head Gillan Ray T. Lonzaga.