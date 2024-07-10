Klean Kanteen PH saves the best for last

Klean Kanteen’s environment and consumer-friendly ethos also means that the tumbler also uses a number of carefully considered materials that conserve and reduce waste and pollution. The tumbler is 100% BPA and lead-free, while all the stainless steel used in the product is made of 90% post-consumer recycled stainless steel for lower carbon emissions, while the body of the product uses the brand’s patented and certified food-safe, non-toxic, durable, and environment-friendly Klean Coat to ensure a stylish and safe paint finish that fully covers up to the lip of the tumbler (which other alternatives don’t do consistently and/or responsibly!). Straws are also thoughtfully made with silicone tips to prevent unnecessary throat lacerations in case of misuse (and not made of plastic… like some others).

Klean Kanteen believes that no detail is too small when it comes to the health, well-being, and happiness of its community and that the best things take time and are worth waiting for! With the 36 oz RISE and Go tumbler, Klean Kanteen believes that finally, it has the only on-the-go tumbler that you will ever want and need.

The tumbler currently comes in three sleek two-toned color configurations — Tofu, Orchid Bloom, and Ice Blue. For the entire month of July, each purchase of the tumbler will also come with a matching Philippine-exclusive straw dust cover designed and made by Certified Calm for better hygiene and to protect against pollution. Stocks are limited, so go get yours today!

Klean Kanteen's Rise and Tumbler promo price for the whole month of July is P2,950 (price is inclusive of a straw dust cover; the color of the straw dust cover will match the tumbler color).

Shop Klean Kanteen’s 36 oz RISE and Go Tumbler now at all Klean Kanteen and Certified Calm branches. You can also shop the bottles online at www.certifiedcalm.com, on Certified Calm ShopeeMall and LazMall and on Instagram at @shopcertifiedcalm. Message us through @kleankanteen_ph or @certified_calm for more details. PR