KonsultaMD selected by Forticare as key healthcare provider

KonsultaMD has been selected by Forticare Health System International, Inc. as one of its key healthcare providers, marking another milestone in advancing accessible and innovative medical services in the country.

KonsultaMD's digital expertise in healthcare solutions combined with Forticare's vast network of beneficiaries ensures greater access to timely, efficient, and quality medical services.

As a result of this selection, Forticare members now have free access to an array of KonsultaMD services. This includes voice and video consults with licensed doctors for general and mental health concerns, e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, e-medical certificates, and KonsultaMD partner benefits, along with the option to upgrade to an Annual Personal Plan.

