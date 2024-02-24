KonsultaMD selected by Forticare as key healthcare provider

KonsultaMD has been selected by Forticare Health System International, Inc. as one of its key healthcare providers, marking another milestone in advancing accessible and innovative medical services in the country.
KonsultaMD's digital expertise in healthcare solutions combined with Forticare's vast network of beneficiaries ensures greater access to timely, efficient, and quality medical services.
As a result of this selection, Forticare members now have free access to an array of KonsultaMD services. This includes voice and video consults with licensed doctors for general and mental health concerns, e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, e-medical certificates, and KonsultaMD partner benefits, along with the option to upgrade to an Annual Personal Plan.
Jayson Pablo, Provider Relations Associate at Forticare, elaborated on the collaboration's future, expressing the company’s vision of having KonsultaMD as its foremost partner in medical teleconsultation for years ahead.
Forticare provides quality, affordable healthcare to thousands of Filipinos through collaborations with accredited hospitals and medical professionals. Committed to understanding local community needs, Forticare offers extensive nationwide coverage, ensuring accessible healthcare for its ever-growing member base.
The partnership aligns seamlessly with KonsultaMD’s mission to provide high-quality healthcare, particularly focusing on underserved and remote areas.
KonsultaMD, a pioneering force in the digital healthcare sector, is dedicated to bringing transformative health solutions to the forefront of the Philippine healthcare system. Together with Forticare, it is setting the stage for a new era of healthcare accessibility and excellence.
For more information about KonsultaMD, visit https://konsulta.md or download the app on the App Store or Google Play. said Beia Latay, KonsultaMD CEO. (SPONSORED CONTENT)