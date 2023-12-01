Kutoo Festival: A tribute to Cateel's rich cultural heritage

“Our culture is very much alive through the dances we have seen during their performances. Not only were we entertained, but we were also reminded of our vibrant cultural identity,” Cateel Mayor Emilou C. Nuñez shared.

She said that after eight days of fun activities, the Kutoo Festival was a perfect way to end the merrymaking with a meaningful bang.

“What a way for us to end the fun through the Kutoo festival sayaw sang dan competition ----- a competition that showcases the beautiful culture of the Cateel and its rich heritage,” she added.

For the secondary/tertiary category, The Cateel Vocational High School bagged the championship prize while Davao Oriental State University - Cateel Extension Campus ranked second. Taytayan Integrated School placed third.

For the elementary category, San Rafael Elementary School was announced as the grand winner. The Cateel Central Elementary School ranked second while Hulid Elementary School placed third.

“It was not easy mounting a routine for a competition, but you did it anyway – that is a testament to your talent, skill, and passion for our culture and dance. You are all winners because you all did your best and you gave Cateel a great show,” Nuñez said.

It was my second time to witness Kutoo Festival in person but every edition the festival has its own way of communicating new surprises to its audience. For someone who was born and raised in Davao Oriental, this festival is something I am proud of. I hope that the local government unit along with the tourism department and its partners will continue to keep this tradition alive.

