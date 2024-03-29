Kyoto: Japan's Cultural Capital

Our journey started in Osaka, where my companions and I were greeted by the lively atmosphere of Dotonbori in the mild, rain-scented streets. I was sick that afternoon because our first day in Osaka was so chaotic with lost avenues, uncooperative Google Maps and rain.

While my friends explored Dotonbori, I took it easy. My best friend brought me food and tea when she wanted to make sure I was okay to go the next day. You can always rely on your best friend to make sure you were alive and not hungry. She stayed with me at night just to make sure the fever wouldn’t progress.

The following day, I was fine. We set out on a coastal tour of Amano Hashidate and Ine, both of which were still within Kyoto Prefecture. This may get extremely lengthy if I recount everything in one article, therefore I will compose a different article for it. I am committing 11 pieces for the entire 11 days in Japan, so please stay tuned for that.

Ten hours is not enough

We set off for Kyoto City on the third day and, drawn in by the city's many sacred temples and old shrines, had a quick tour of its most famous attractions. To get around Kyoto Proper, we rented a car for ten hours. We visited popular tourist spots including Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kinkakuji Temple, Kiyumizu Dera, and Fushimi Inari Shrine.