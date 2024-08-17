Lagimat, an exploration of Philippine death myths

What inspired you to explore death myths from different regions of the Philippines?

A desire to conserve and promote the rich cultural history of the Philippines inspired the exploration of death stories from around the country. Various ethno-linguistic groups' worldviews are shaped by their beliefs about death and the spiritual realm. Lagimat: Tome of Philippine Death Myths seeks to illuminate these connections by examining the diverse ways in which these beliefs are expressed through spirits, deities, creatures, and sacred places.