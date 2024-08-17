Lagimat, an exploration of Philippine death myths

Lagimat: Tome of Philippine Death Myths, delves into the rich tapestry of Philippine mythology. Explore 61 unique spirits, deities, creatures, and sacred places associated with death across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This dual-language book, presented in both English and Bisaya, offers a comprehensive guide to the ethno-linguistic groups that honor these entities, revealing the diverse beliefs that shape their cultural landscapes.
Featuring the stunning artwork of 19 talented Filipino artists, Lagimat not only serves as an informative resource but also as a visual celebration of the myths that have been passed down through generations. Each entry invites readers to discover the profound connections between life, death, and the spiritual world in the Philippines, making it an essential addition to the library for anyone interested in folklore, mythology, and cultural heritage.
Book concept by Maita Rue, Jean Karl Gaverza, and Mary Louise Lu
This is the first collaboration between Maita Rue, Jean Karl Gaverza, and Mary Louise Lu. Maita is a multi-genre author who has had several books published since 2017. Jean Karl Gaverza is a researcher and author. He has several books including Philippine Spirits and Mythica Obscura. Both concentrate on Philippine mythology. Mary Louise Lu has published short stories with mythical undertones. Together, they conceptualized Lagimat.
What inspired you to explore death myths from different regions of the Philippines?
A desire to conserve and promote the rich cultural history of the Philippines inspired the exploration of death stories from around the country. Various ethno-linguistic groups' worldviews are shaped by their beliefs about death and the spiritual realm. Lagimat: Tome of Philippine Death Myths seeks to illuminate these connections by examining the diverse ways in which these beliefs are expressed through spirits, deities, creatures, and sacred places.
Why death myths?
Many Southeast Asian cultures, including the Philippines, have strong beliefs in an afterlife and the presence of spirits. Filipino mythology and death stories help shape national identity by passing down important cultural values like reverence for one's ancestors and reverence for one's elders. These traditions are carried on from one generation to the next, allowing people to stay connected to their heritage even as they adjust to new times.
Death tales are a great source of inspiration for Filipino artists, writers, and entertainers, who often include these themes in their works. Exploring and sustaining cultural tales surrounding death through creative expression further integrates these myths into modern Filipino culture.
The artists
We made a call to artists interested in this project. This is not just a for-hire artist relationship but a collaboration of the mind. Each artist, Maita and our researcher Karl, had to talk to conceptualize each creature or deity.
Maita Rue (18 artworks plus layout), Mary Louise Lu (3), Donnie Ray Obina (5), Seb de Jesus (4), VexingLex (4), Joll Mark Manabat (4), Michael Sean Talavera (4), David Geralao (3), Niño Acero (3), Andrea Pua (3), Chris Alejado (3), Jerric Miraflores (2), Franzel Mae Mendoza (2), Chris Micu (2), Raven Venida (2), Marius Dideles (2), OOTF (1), Dot Lazo Tiu (1), Enervaugnn (1).
