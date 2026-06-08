Lamesa Davao Opens Its Doors, Bringing Elevated Filipino Dining to the Heart of the City

A new destination to satisfy your cravings for authentic Filipino cuisine as Lamesa Davao Restaurant officially opens its doors, offering a thoughtfully curated dining experience that celebrates the richness of Filipino flavors in a warm and welcoming place.
Conveniently located right in front of the Davao International Airport, Lamesa Davao is the newest restaurant venture of businessman Mr. Rogelio Canales, the owner behind the well-loved hospitality brand Mixed Temptations. With years of experience in creating memorable dining and hospitality experiences, Canales envisioned Lamesa Davao as a restaurant that would showcase Filipino cuisine while elevating the overall dining experience for both locals and visitors.
More than just another restaurant, Lamesa Davao was created to be a place where families, friends, business travelers, and tourists can gather around good food and meaningful conversations.
The pride of Lamesa Davao is its carefully curated menu featuring Filipino favorites prepared with quality ingredients, refined flavors, and modern presentation. Every dish pays tribute to the comforting tastes Filipinos grew up with while offering a dining experience that feels elevated and memorable.
Whether guests are craving classic Filipino comfort food, sharing platters for family gatherings, or signature dishes perfect for celebrations, Lamesa Davao offers something for every occasion. Each plate is thoughtfully prepared to highlight the diversity of Filipino cuisine making every meal taste familiar.
Complementing its culinary offerings is a selection of cocktails and beverages designed to enhance the overall dining experience. Combined with attentive service and a welcoming atmosphere, the restaurant aims to provide guests with more than just a meal, it offers an experience worth coming back for.
One of the restaurant’s standout features is its four exclusive VIP rooms, each capable of accommodating 15 to 20 guests. Designed for private gatherings, corporate meetings, family celebrations, and even karaoke sessions, these spaces provide flexibility and comfort for guests looking for a more intimate setting.
Lamesa Davao is only the beginning as the entrepreneur shared that the brand is already looking toward expansion, with plans to establish more branches in the future. The long-term vision is to integrate Lamesa Davao alongside Mixed Temptations locations, giving customers more dining choices and easier access to quality Filipino cuisine wherever they may be.
The concept reflects a growing demand for restaurants that celebrate local flavors while offering a modern dining experience.
By bringing Filipino food to the forefront, Lamesa Davao hopes to become a destination where both residents and visitors can experience the best of Filipino hospitality and cuisine.
Strategically situated near the airport, the restaurant also serves as an ideal first stop for tourists arriving in Davao City and a convenient dining destination for travelers before their flights. It offers guests a taste of home, culture, and comfort in one inviting space.
From its flavorful dishes and signature cocktails to its exceptional service and comfortable ambiance, Lamesa Davao delivers a dining experience rooted in Filipino tradition and elevated by thoughtful execution.
As the newest addition to Davao City’s growing culinary scene, Lamesa Davao invites everyone to gather around the table and rediscover the flavors that make Filipino cuisine truly special.
Lamesa Davao is open for lunch from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and for dinner from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
For inquiries and reservations, guests may call 0970 833 5748 or (082) 296-9281, or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page, Lamesa Davao Restaurant.
For guests looking for a different culinary experience, Mixed Temptations, located within the same property, remains open 24 hours a day and continues to serve its well-loved Chinese cuisine favorites.
Located right in front of Davao International Airport, at the back of Mixed Temptations and beside Sta. Lucia Mall, Lamesa Davao is ready to serve your next memorable Filipino dining experience. GCG