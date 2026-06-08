Lamesa Davao Opens Its Doors, Bringing Elevated Filipino Dining to the Heart of the City



Conveniently located right in front of the Davao International Airport, Lamesa Davao is the newest restaurant venture of businessman Mr. Rogelio Canales, the owner behind the well-loved hospitality brand Mixed Temptations. With years of experience in creating memorable dining and hospitality experiences, Canales envisioned Lamesa Davao as a restaurant that would showcase Filipino cuisine while elevating the overall dining experience for both locals and visitors.

More than just another restaurant, Lamesa Davao was created to be a place where families, friends, business travelers, and tourists can gather around good food and meaningful conversations.

The pride of Lamesa Davao is its carefully curated menu featuring Filipino favorites prepared with quality ingredients, refined flavors, and modern presentation. Every dish pays tribute to the comforting tastes Filipinos grew up with while offering a dining experience that feels elevated and memorable.