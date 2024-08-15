LANDBANK honors outstanding partners in countryside, national development

The LANDBANK MERIT Awards recognized the Bank’s high-performing clients who have become models of operational excellence, which include cooperatives, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), corporations and large enterprises, countryside financial institutions (CFIs), microfinance institutions (MFIs), and individual farmers.

LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz expressed appreciation to the MERIT awardees for their contributions to advancing agriculture, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion, and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to helping them achieve their full potential.

"When our clients thrive, we thrive. Every achievement represents our shared success; each milestone is a reflection of the strength of our partnership. That’s why it is only fitting that we pay tribute to you—our dear clients and partners—for your steadfast support and invaluable contributions on this meaningful journey," said LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz.

Finance Secretary Recto and LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz were joined by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr., LANDBANK Directors Virginia N. Orogo, Nancy D. Irlanda, and David D. Erro, and LANDBANK Executive Vice President Ma. Celeste A. Burgos and Vice President Rolando G. Santos in presenting the awards to 14 MERIT awardees.

Department of Finance (DOF) Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati C. Dorotan-Tiuseco, Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Atty. Asis G. Perez, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Assistant Secretary Lennard Constantine C. Serrano, Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Assistant Secretary Santiago S. Lim, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Assistant Director Daisy B. Pabuaya, and Philippine Guarantee Corporation (PGC) Senior Vice President Emmanuel R. Torres also graced the event.

Under the Gawad sa Pinakatanging Kooperatiba (Gawad PITAK), the Alicia Neighborhood Multi-Purpose Cooperative and Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative were hailed as outstanding agri-based cooperatives in the medium and large categories, respectively. The Ating Ani Nueva Ecija Multipurpose Cooperative and Ligas Kooperatiba ng Bayan sa Pagpapaunlad were likewise honored for their outstanding contributions under the non-agricultural category.

The Gawad MSME was awarded to Ms. Fralyn B. Cruz and Sandig Medical Clinic and Hospital under the agri-based and non-agri-based sectors, respectively. The Gawad Kaagapay was given to DoubleDragon Corporation, Asialink Finance Corporation, and Soliman E.C. Septic Tank Disposal for their contributions as corporations and large enterprises to growing the local economy. ProFarmers Rural Banking Corporation, Producers Savings Bank Corporation, and ASA Philippines Foundation, Inc. were recognized with the Gawad PFI for their exceptional performance under the rural bank, thrift bank, and microfinance categories, respectively.

The Ulirang Magsasaka award was awarded to Mr. Deodany L. Cara, while Mr. Roderick G. Capalongan received a special citation for his innovative approach to integrated farming.

LANDBANK is celebrating its 61st anniversary this month, representing more than six decades of advancing development, inclusion, and sustainability in serving the nation.

LANDBANK is the largest development financial institution in the country promoting financial inclusion, digital transformation, and sustainable national development. Present in all 82 provinces in the county, the Bank is committed to provide accessible and responsive financial solutions to empower Filipinos from countryside to countrywide.