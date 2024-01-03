Lasallians Batch ‘73 holds Golden Jubilee activities

To cap off the jubilant occasion in true La Sallian spirit, the class of ‘73 is donating additional funding to the LSA73 Scholarship Endowment Program.

They acknowledged all of their donors, La Salle Brothers, La Salle Academy Iligan City Admin team, and lifelong friends who were instrumental in making the events a resounding success. A special mention also goes to: R Arnado, A Tamula, M Agudo, E Escalona, A Go, R Serina, A Redilla, R Lacida, R Valera, G Caluen, L Gumtang, N Teves, J Pepsiy Siy, J Velez, L Estalane, Bro Ray, Bro Jaime, Bro Manny, Bro Ivan, Bro Fernando, Faith Suan, Faith Codaste, C Doydoy, and the mighty LSA Maintenance team.

They also extended their appreciation to the golden jubilee organizing core team: Lito, Efren, Lando and Jorge for their tireless work and generosity.

Meanwhile, the Lasallian Batch 1973 revealed that the Class of ‘73, through a small ad-hoc group of sponsors from the Philippines and the United States, and led by the late Bobit Maruhom, supported a former student, Arence Zalsos, with her financial needs during the course of her college years.