LAVA Fest 2024: A Cultural Melting Pot in Davao City

A. Fine Lines and Preeminent Forms

This segment showcases contemporary fine art, highlighting artists who explore strong compositions, unique mediums, and intriguing concepts. Participants include Seth Cabahug, Chadieness, Vippy D, and several others, each bringing their distinctive styles and visions to the forefront.

B. Graphically Yours

Focusing on New Media Art, this section presents works that merge art with technology, exploring new platforms and applications. Artists like Jamedith Abuan and Glenn M Agallano push the boundaries of human creativity and artistic freedom.

C. Psychedelic Monstrosities

Venturing into dreamscapes and nightmares, this category features art that stands out with high contrast, bold movements, and larger-than-life presentations. Artists such as Air and Niño Acero offer vibrant, unsaturated imageries that captivate and challenge the viewer.

D. LH Zine Project: Prose & Poetry

This initiative introduces the writers and artists behind the LH Zine Project, focusing on prose and poetry. Contributors like Franky Arrocena and Jenny Black share their literary talents, enriching the festival's cultural offerings.

E. Original Art and Creative Market

An assembly of artists and collectives, including SakiAmira and Ghostie, showcases original artworks and creative products. This market is a treasure trove for art lovers and collectors, offering unique finds and supporting local talent.

F. Book & Zine Exhibit