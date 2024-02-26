Layag Pilipinas 3 empowers youth

This aligns with their goal of fostering dialogue and collaboration among young leaders, while also opening opportunities for national delegates to participate.

“It is our vision to not only empower students but also to inspire them to take action beyond empowerment. This year, we aim to challenge students to consider: "What will you do after being empowered?” Gutierrez said.

This year's Layag Pilipinas features a diverse lineup of speakers, including Senator Risa Hontiveros; Atty. Chel Diokno; Atty. Rachel Anne Herrera of the Climate Change Commission Philippines; Civic Leader and Advocate for Women and IDP Rights and former legislator for IP Rights Awareness Samira Gutoc; Mindanao Commissioner National Youth Commission Asec. Alexa Dayanghirang; social entrepreneur, chocolate artisan, and Youth Co: Lab Alumni Sittie Aisah Balt; journalist and founder of Sinagtala Center for Women and Children in Conflict Jamela Aisha Alindogan; and Southern Mindanao Region Chairperson Harvey Lao.