Layag Pilipinas 3 empowers youth

A student organization in Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) successfully pulled off the third edition of 'Layag Pilipinas' National Youth Summit on February 23-24, 2024.
The Pinag-isang Lakas ng Samahan ng mga Progresibong Atenista (PIGLASAPAT) is the lead organizer of Layag Pilipinas which aims to empower students through various avenues, expanding its vision beyond mere talks to provide tangible takeaways, provide clarity and opportunities for the youth to pursue their dreams and hopes.
This year, the focus is on offering workshops, advocacy and cultural tours, and advocacy pitching, with winning pitches receiving funding for sustainability.
Six delegates from various schools in Mindanao attended the Layag Pilipinas 3 including University of Mindanao - Tagum, Hinatuan National Comprehensive High School, Davao Oriental State University, Ateneo de Zamboanga University, Central Mindanao College, and San Pedro College.
PIGLASAPAT executive director Philippina B. Gutierrez emphasized that youth empowerment remains a core focus of this year's Layag Pilipinas, forming its foundation. Each year, relevant topics are identified for discussion, accompanied by compelling stories shared with delegates.
With the tagline “Ngayon, tungo sa ating kinabukasan, lalayag na tayo. Sama-sama nating baguhin ang bayan!” Gutierrez shared that Layag Pilipinas serves as a platform for students to gain insights from various speakers and engage in conversations with student leaders from across Mindanao.
This aligns with their goal of fostering dialogue and collaboration among young leaders, while also opening opportunities for national delegates to participate.
“It is our vision to not only empower students but also to inspire them to take action beyond empowerment. This year, we aim to challenge students to consider: "What will you do after being empowered?” Gutierrez said.
This year's Layag Pilipinas features a diverse lineup of speakers, including Senator Risa Hontiveros; Atty. Chel Diokno; Atty. Rachel Anne Herrera of the Climate Change Commission Philippines; Civic Leader and Advocate for Women and IDP Rights and former legislator for IP Rights Awareness Samira Gutoc; Mindanao Commissioner National Youth Commission Asec. Alexa Dayanghirang; social entrepreneur, chocolate artisan, and Youth Co: Lab Alumni Sittie Aisah Balt; journalist and founder of Sinagtala Center for Women and Children in Conflict Jamela Aisha Alindogan; and Southern Mindanao Region Chairperson Harvey Lao.