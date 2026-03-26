LBC Express earns Top Deconsolidator honors at the Port of Manila for 2025

Leading logistics and money services provider LBC Express has been recognized as the Top 1 Deconsolidator at the Port of Manila (POM) for 2025 during the Top Importers, Brokers, and Exporters Recognition organized by the Bureau of Customs Port of Manila (South Harbour). The recognition underscores the company’s contribution to efficient cargo processing, regulatory compliance, and government revenue generation within one of the country’s busiest international trade gateways.

The annual recognition program highlights key industry stakeholders whose work supports the Bureau of Customs’ mission to strengthen trade facilitation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance revenue collection. By recognizing partners across the logistics ecosystem, the program aims to encourage higher standards of compliance and efficiency that ultimately benefit both businesses and consumers who depend on the timely movement of goods.

“This recognition from the Bureau of Customs affirms LBC’s commitment to operational excellence and reliable logistics services,” said Rene Fuentes, Chief Operating Officer & Chairman of LBC Express. “It reflects the dedication of our teams in ensuring shipments move efficiently and in full compliance while supporting the Bureau of Customs in facilitating trade and strengthening the country’s logistics ecosystem.”

This milestone marks the first recognition received by LBC from the Bureau of Customs Port of Manila (South Harbour). It adds to the company’s growing list of recognitions from the Bureau of Customs, including previous awards from the Manila International Container Port (MICP) in North Harbour, where LBC has also been recognized as a Top Deconsolidator for its contributions to tax collection and efficient cargo handling.

Deconsolidators play a critical role in international logistics by managing consolidated shipments and breaking them down into individual consignments for faster clearance and distribution. This process enables more efficient customs processing and ensures that shipments reach their final destinations more quickly and accurately.

Through its expertise in cargo handling and regulatory compliance, LBC helps ensure the smooth and timely flow of goods entering the country while supporting the Bureau of Customs’ broader goal of strengthening revenue collection and trade facilitation.

The recognition further reinforces LBC’s reputation as a trusted logistics partner for businesses, importers, and overseas Filipinos who rely on efficient and dependable cargo services. By maintaining high standards in operations and compliance, the company continues to contribute to more efficient port operations and a stronger supply chain for the Philippines. PR