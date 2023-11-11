LBC marks 73 years of trusted service

This year, LBC, a flagship homegrown Filipino brand, celebrates 73 years of delivering reliable courier and logistics services worldwide.

Started as Luzon Brokerage Company in 1950, LBC has since grown from being a local freight service to a global leader, reflecting a heritage of hard work and a commitment to the Filipino community.

LBC’s enduring success over 73 years is not incidental; it’s the direct result of living the company’s vision and mission throughout the decades.

LBC’s success was effectively built on their ability to adapt and innovate, consistently demonstrating an ability to keep pace with the changing times and continuously investing in technology and infrastructure. As a result, LBC can ensure that families stay connected and deliver efficiency and reliability for businesses. The company’s understanding of the importance of each package has made it a household name, entrusted with not just goods, but the emotions and values that come with them.

Mike A. Camahort, President of LBC, attributes the company’s longevity to its team’s effort. “Our success over these 73 years wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our LBC team. We’ve grown because of our commitment to the community we serve, and that’s something we’ll continue to build on.”

For over seven decades, LBC has embodied a legacy of trust and excellence anchored firmly in its Filipino heritage while continuously innovating to meet the dynamic demands of the logistics industry.

This enduring legacy is reflected in LBC’s commitment to superior customer service, strategic growth, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies designed to elevate the customer’s shipping experience.

It must be said however that LBC’s success is not simply the result of the company’s internal efforts but their deep ties to their customers as well. The company’s growth and evolution have mirrored the changing needs of the communities they serve. And in times of unprecedented challenge, such as the recent global pandemic, LBC’s commitment to understanding and adapting to these needs allowed them to implement swift changes that ensured continuity and safety in their services. Their ability to listen and respond has not only carried LBC through seven decades but will also be the cornerstone of their continued longevity for the years ahead.

“As we reflect on LBC’s 73 years of service, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the support and trust our customers have shown us. The Filipino people’s enduring faith in our ability to connect, deliver, and care for their shipments has been the true cornerstone of our longevity. Every milestone we celebrate is only possible because of their loyalty, and every innovation we introduce is a response to our desire to address their needs and aspirations. We are here because of them, and we continue to grow with their support,” ends Camahort. PR