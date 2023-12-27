Leading the community to environment conservation, preservation

FOR many years, Cleanergy Park has been a go-to destination for visitors who wish to see a model of habitat conservation and biodiversity management in an urban setting, as well as a critically endangered species of sea turtle and their hatchlings being freed to the sea.

Established by the Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) distribution subsidiary, Davao Light, and Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. in 2014, the management of Cleanergy Park is headed by Davao Light Reputation Enhancement Department Head Fermin Edillon.

"If you remember, this project was conceptualized when the late Councilor Leo Avila III created Task Force Pawikan, wherein he coordinated and partnered with us as it was identified that this area was where pawikans (turtles) lay eggs. So I really can't take all the credit," Edillon recalled.

Sir Fermin, as he is fondly called, narrated that before he headed the project, he was part of a non-government organization (NGO). He was later recruited by his former boss, Mr. Vic Sumalinog, to cover one of the latter's staff who was on leave.

"I guess that became a blessing in disguise because I became a part of this significant project that not only conserves and preserves our natural resources but also educates the people about the importance of nature and the environment," he said.

He thinks that although the dynamics of the job were totally different from when he was at the NGO, the nature of his work at the Cleanergy Park is directly related to his passion for community development, so he was confident he could pull it off.

Since its launching, various guests including students and high-ranking government officials, from local to foreign delegates, have visited the park, especially on Saturdays, conducting activities like coastal cleanups or even going on a guided tour and witnessing the release of pawikan hatchlings back to the sea.

Edillon revealed that he is an introverted person but his job requires him to be more outgoing as he needs to engage with the guests and visitors of the park.

"By default, human sa akong trabaho mag-recharge ko by being alone (By default, after my work here [at the park], I recharge by being alone)," he explained.

"Mahimo man gud ka'ng malipayon nga makita nimo ang daghang bata nga (You become happy seeing many children) become excited and informed about the importance of the turtles, and makita nimo ang support sa nagkalain-laing grupo (and witness the support of the various groups)," he shared.