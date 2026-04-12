Learning beyond the classroom

In the meantime, RMC-SOL Assistant Dean, Atty. Dante O. Calamba, who is also the Consumer Protection Laws professor of the class, expressed his utmost gratitude to the leader of the barangay local government unit for the support. He noted as well the huge contribution of the panelists/discussants to the success of the gathering.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Smart Communications tackled their respective programs for consumers and their specific strategies in ensuring that consumer rights are protected in the digital age.

Apart from the consumer forum, the organizing law students brought in as well numerous services, including medical and legal.

The RMC-SOL’s Consumer Protection Laws class of 2026 gives its heartfelt admiration and gratitude to the following: BLGU of Sto. Niño, Tugbok, Davao City, Captain Alberca and Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson Ritchelle Maei N.Oring; PAB Law; Smart; PLDT; Regional Medical and Dental Unit 11 (PNP); Mores Pastries; Nutricient Corp; 2nd City Mobile Force Company-DCPO; PS 9 (Tugbok Police Station); PS 2 (San Pedro Police Station); Doc Miguel Acosta of LMA Medical Group; Optometric Association of the Philippines-Davao; and the Office of Councilor Enzo Villafuerte.

As law students, we surely have learned a lot from our planning stage to everything we heard from our resource persons and from the kind of service that we witnessed among our partners.

Hats off to AD Dante and to my dear classmates! May we produce more worthwhile projects in the next school year. Ad maiora!

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