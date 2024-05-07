Learning tea ceremony in Japan with a tea master

While seated on the tatami floor, we embarked on a historical journey, following the development of tea ceremony from its simple beginnings to its present-day position as a highly esteemed art form. Every stage of its evolution—from its humble origins with a Buddhist monk to its acceptance by the Samurai and other nobles to its democratization that allowed women to participate—reflected a different aspect of Japanese culture and social mores.

Are you aware that women were finally given the opportunity to take part in and even lead tea ceremonies 50 years ago? A year later, they reached a consensus on the total number of tea ceremony masters; of those, 70% were women.

We were whisked away to a world where time stood still as we mastered the complex procedures of making and serving tea under the watchful eye of Ichinari Sensei. The tea ceremony was a nice reminder to slow down, enjoy the moment, and be present in all aspects of one's being in a culture where quick pleasure is king.

Amidst the serene ambiance, we exchanged roles, each taking turns to perform the tea ceremony for the other. It was a profound act of reciprocity, a shared journey of learning and growth bound by the threads of tradition and mutual respect.

In a digital age where every moment is captured and shared, Ichinari Sensei's insistence on being fully immersed in the experience was a refreshing departure. With cameras set aside, we embraced the simplicity of being, allowing the beauty of the moment to unfold organically.

As we bid farewell to Ichinari Sensei, the heavens opened up, showering us with. Graciously, our host appeared, offering us an umbrella to shield us from the elements, a gesture of kindness that encapsulated the spirit of hospitality ingrained in Japanese culture.