Lechons overflow for fire victims

They also brought with them different dishes such as chicken barbecue, roasted fish, and bihon with cooked rice and ice cream for dessert for the fire victims’ New Year’s Eve celebration.

Aside from that, the children as well as adults also received new clothes.

Prior to the event, Rep. Duterte, through his son Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, distributed food packs and cash assistance to a total of 133 owners, 165 sharers, 44 renters, and 34 boarders in Brgy. Leon Garcia fire.

Ma. Eliza Paylado, 56, resident of Purok San Vicente, Barangay Leon Garcia in Agdao, said the act of giving by the Office of First Congressional District somehow gives them hope.

“Bisan pa sa nahitabo nga sunog, duna gihapo’y kalipay nga nangabot, dunay kalipay sa pag-celebrate sa New Year labi pa dunay pa-letson si Congressman Paolo Duterte, thank you kaayo Cong (Despite the fire incident, there's a happy event that occurred. We will still celebrate New Year with happiness, especially that Cong. Paolo Duterte donated lechon. Thank you Cong!)," Paylado said.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection in Davao Region (BFP-Davao), at least 300 houses were gutted by fire on December 27, Wednesday, leaving around 800 individuals homeless. The cause of the incident was due to an electrical eruption from an overheated appliance.

Also, fire victims in Barangay 74-A Matina Crossing also did not celebrate New Year empty as Rep. Duterte’s team also went to San Francisco De Asis Village in Matina Crossing and donated seven lechon and other dishes such as chicken barbecue, roasted fish, and bihon with cooked rice and ice cream for dessert for their New Year’s Eve celebration.

The team also distributed immediate assistance to over 100 fire victims -- 17 owners, two sharers, 17 renters, and eight boarders.