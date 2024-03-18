Leonora D. Lim celebrates 78th birthday

TOGETHER with her family, friends, and employees, Leonora D. Lim, CEO and president of the home-grown skin and beauty company, RDL Pharmaceutical Laboratory Inc., celebrated her 78th birthday on March 10, 2024, at the D'Leonor Inland Resort and Adventure Park Convention Center, Barangay Communal in Buhangin, Davao City.
The celebration was filled with fun, gratefulness, and greetings to Madam Leonora as she thanked God for the graces He bestowed upon her which became her instrument to help more people through the years.
Tables were teeming with delectable foods and surrounded by beautiful decorations inside the venue.
The event was started with messages of thanks to the celebrator for her contribution to improving and uplifting the lives of its employees as well as advancing the growth of small enterprises.
RDL Pharmaceutical Laboratory Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Robert D. Lim gave a short yet touching and heartfelt message to his mother.
Leonora's eldest, Evelyn Lim-Elemino, also gave her loving birthday message to the matriarch. She ended the speech with a birthday greeting along with the celebrators' grandchildren.
In time for the celebration, the company formalized the launching of their new commercial campaign for their Kojic whitening products done by their ambassadress Kira Balinger.
The Davao City-based company is committed to producing high-quality, safe, and new products for their local and international customers. JPC