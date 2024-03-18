Leonora D. Lim celebrates 78th birthday

The celebration was filled with fun, gratefulness, and greetings to Madam Leonora as she thanked God for the graces He bestowed upon her which became her instrument to help more people through the years.

Tables were teeming with delectable foods and surrounded by beautiful decorations inside the venue.

The event was started with messages of thanks to the celebrator for her contribution to improving and uplifting the lives of its employees as well as advancing the growth of small enterprises.