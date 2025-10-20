Life made easier: Maxicare Insurance launches plans designed for real needs

Insurance is often seen as complicated, expensive, or out of reach for many Filipinos. Research revealed a striking truth: while nine out of ten Filipinos value insurance, only about a quarter actually own a life policy. The top reasons?

Accessibility concerns, unclear information, and the belief that insurance is “too complicated.”

Yet, having protection can mean the difference between financial stability and hardship when life takes an unexpected turn. That’s the gap Maxicare insurance set out to bridge with the Ease Series.

Plans built for real lives

The Ease Series is a family of health and life insurance plans that is simpler, more flexible, and more accessible for every Filipino. Whether you’re a young professional, breadwinner, gig worker, high-risk worker, or family member, Maxicare Insurance has a plan that lets you move forward with confidence.

The Ease Series insurance plans are renewable annually and built around real needs: health events, life protection, accident coverage, and professional-level packages for self-employed and gig workers.

Maxicare insurance removed the usual barriers that keep people from buying insurance, like confusing inclusions, high costs, and uncertainty over coverage. With built-in riders, clear benefits, and premiums starting at just a few hundred pesos per year, Ease makes protection both simple and attainable.

Each product reflects different customer needs:

● HealthEase – Get a cash payout of up to P250,000 if diagnosed with any of the five major critical illnesses: Chronic Lung Disease, Heart Attack (Myocardial Infarction), Major Cancer, Major Stroke or Renal Failure. Starts at just P488 / year.

● LifeEase – Accessible life, accident, and disability protection of up to P250,000 for your family's future. Start at just P388/ year.

● ProtectEase – Comprehensive accident coverage of up to P250,000 with medical and hospitalization benefits, ideal for on-the-go workers. Starts at just P388 / year.

● ProtectEase Professional – Enhanced accident coverage and support of up to P250,000 for gig workers, professionals, and self-employed individuals with high-risk roles. Starts at just P398/ year.

Maxicare Insurance's Ease Series proves that insurance plans can be simple and accessible for Filipino's needs and budgets. It also gives you confidence to live your best life to the fullest.

Get health or life insurance today! Visit shop.maxilife.com.ph. And for purchases worth at least ₱3,000, you can even pay in three monthly installments at 0% interest using your BPI or UnionBank credit card! PR