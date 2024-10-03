Lighting the path to progress

Bringing electricity to remote Davao communities is a challenge worth all the effort. The towns are not only lit up, they also gain access to a path to a better future. For Engr. Jerome Ryan Deleonio, this mission is more personal, especially since he started as a poor student himself trying to make ends meet.

"We weren’t rich. Coming from a farming community, the financial assistance was a big help," he recalled, saying that the support covered everything from tuition to board exam review fees.

Jerome's story is anchored on a belief in the transformative power of education. His rise began at Central Mindanao University, where he was among the inaugural batch of AboitizPower scholars. For Jerome, the scholarship was more than financial support; it was a lifeline that allowed him to focus on his studies without the constant worry of financial strain.

From an AboitizPower scholar, Deleonio would eventually become a Manager of the Distribution Services Department of Davao Light, an AboitizPower distribution company.