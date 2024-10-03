Lighting the path to progress

Bringing electricity to remote Davao communities is a challenge worth all the effort. The towns are not only lit up, they also gain access to a path to a better future. For Engr. Jerome Ryan Deleonio, this mission is more personal, especially since he started as a poor student himself trying to make ends meet.
"We weren’t rich. Coming from a farming community, the financial assistance was a big help," he recalled, saying that the support covered everything from tuition to board exam review fees.
Jerome's story is anchored on a belief in the transformative power of education. His rise began at Central Mindanao University, where he was among the inaugural batch of AboitizPower scholars. For Jerome, the scholarship was more than financial support; it was a lifeline that allowed him to focus on his studies without the constant worry of financial strain.
From an AboitizPower scholar, Deleonio would eventually become a Manager of the Distribution Services Department of Davao Light, an AboitizPower distribution company.
Jerome now finds himself at the helm of the Sitio Electrification Program (SEP), a government-mandated initiative being implemented by Davao Light in their franchise area. The program aims to bring electricity to the most underserved and isolated barangays and sitios across the Philippines.
The task is monumental; extending power lines through vast distances, often to serve just a handful of households. The cost can also be staggering — sometimes exceeding a million pesos per kilometer — but the impact, as Jerome sees it, is priceless.
The SEP is a project of the Philippine Department of Energy, in partnership with the National Electrification Administration. It is one of the government’s priority programs for economic development and poverty reduction by aiming for 100% electrification in the Philippines.
The SEP aims to energize 399 sitios in Mindanao, along with others in Luzon and Visayas. The SEP completely lit up all of Barangay Lumiad in April after years of living in the dark.
"When we bring electricity to these places, we're not just creating business; we're enriching lives and building communities," Jerome shared with a conviction that comes from witnessing the real-world effects of his work.
“For me, fulfilling gyud siya na experience nga. Pag adto nako, kadtong mga energization ceremonies, ingon ani diay ang impact nga na-bring sa Aboitiz diri sa far-flung areas." [Whenever I attend the energization ceremonies, it’s a very fulfilling experience to see the impact that Aboitiz has brought to the far-flung communities.]
But the challenges are many, ranging from logistical hurdles, to high costs, and to the sheer physical demands of the work. But for Jerome, the rewards far outweigh the difficulties. He recalls visiting sitios like Marilog and Lumiad, where the arrival of electricity was nothing short of a celebration.
"It’s fulfilling to see how much joy and progress electricity brings to these communities," he said, reflecting on the smiles and the newfound sense of possibility that light brings.
"We are not only focusing on how to bring electricity to these communities, but we are also looking into the sustainable benefits that come with it," he added. "Electricity opens doors to opportunities — better education, improved health services, and the potential for local businesses to thrive."
Beyond the technical aspects, Jerome's role has evolved to encompass a deep understanding of the human side of electrification. Initially focused on calculations and planning, he now finds himself engaging with community members, listening to their needs, and ensuring that the projects are as much about people as they are about infrastructure.
His journey from a shy, introverted engineer to a leader who prioritizes empathy and customer service is a testament to the comprehensive education he received as an AboitizPower scholar and the personal growth that has come from years of dedicated service.
Looking back, Jerome acknowledged the significance of the scholarship in shaping his career and values.
"The scholarship didn't just give me a degree; it instilled in me the importance of giving back to the community," he reflected. "It's a cycle of positive impact that I am proud to be a part of."
Jerome's efforts in AboitizPower’s SEP initiative are lighting up more than just homes — they are illuminating lives. In doing so, Jerome is proving that with the right support, even the most remote communities can be brought into the light, ready to participate in the broader story of progress and development. PR