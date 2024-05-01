‘Lit Days, Lit Nights’ conducted in Davao

TO foster the love of literature and reading, ‘Lit Days, Lit Nights’ gathered local writers, publishers, artists, literary enthusiasts, and businesses offering printing services, among others.
The event was held on April 20-21, 2024, at the Pavilion of La Herencia in Davao City.
‘Lit Days, Lit Nights’ provided a valuable opportunity for attendees to network with key figures in the writing and publishing industry, and to gain a deeper understanding of the literary communities in Mindanao.
Wilfred Dexter Tañedo, the Property Manager and Art Coordinator of La Herencia, expressed his hope that the event would facilitate collaboration among participants and help to cultivate a wider audience for their work.
“Having hosted the LAVA (Literary Arts and Visual Arts) Fest in February to celebrate Arts Month, ‘Lit Days, Lit Nights’ serves as the culmination of our celebration of Literature Month,” said Tañedo.
“With so many writers and literary groups, we aim to provide them with a larger platform, similar to what we have done with Davao Pop Culture Mania, Davao Art Kollective, and LAVA Fest.”
A total of 62 exhibitors graced the event, enriching it with poetry readings, book and zine launches, and vibrant cosplay performances.
Groups and publishers outside Davao also participated in the event, including the Sarangani Writers League (SWL) and the independent publisher Tridax Zines, based in Tacurong City.
“We are thankful for the invitation to this event. It’s an opportunity to showcase the emerging literary culture of Sarangani,” said Genory Vanz Alfasain, co-founder and Executive Director of SWL.
Tañedo envisions a future where the discovery of local writers' and artists’ works in the books and zines being read will foster a deeper appreciation and affection for their literature.
He also advocates for the literary community to forge connections, align on shared objectives, and engage in art-centric events akin to those where artists showcase and sell their merchandise.
Above all, Tañedo aspires to inspire budding writers and those interested in writing to delve into their craft. This could be in the form of comics, zines, children’s books, novels, or other formats, especially after engaging with a diverse group of writers, zine creators, and publishers.
The gathering is a collaborative effort, organized by La Herencia Davao, in partnership with AlterModerne Events and the Davao Art Kollective.