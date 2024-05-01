‘Lit Days, Lit Nights’ conducted in Davao

‘Lit Days, Lit Nights’ provided a valuable opportunity for attendees to network with key figures in the writing and publishing industry, and to gain a deeper understanding of the literary communities in Mindanao.

Wilfred Dexter Tañedo, the Property Manager and Art Coordinator of La Herencia, expressed his hope that the event would facilitate collaboration among participants and help to cultivate a wider audience for their work.

“Having hosted the LAVA (Literary Arts and Visual Arts) Fest in February to celebrate Arts Month, ‘Lit Days, Lit Nights’ serves as the culmination of our celebration of Literature Month,” said Tañedo.

“With so many writers and literary groups, we aim to provide them with a larger platform, similar to what we have done with Davao Pop Culture Mania, Davao Art Kollective, and LAVA Fest.”