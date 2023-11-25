Loani & United Nations celebration in Davao City

The purpose of the World Summit in the Philippines was to raise some funding for the Maya’s Organisation Philippines, Inc./Maya’s Heart Foundation for the Rehabilitation Centre for Sexually Abused Children in Mindanao, most specifically in the Davao Region.

Monta’s inspirational speech on October 20th during the awarding ceremony and gala night was witnessed by 300 national and international delegates, including former Department of Education secretary Prof. Leonor Briones and Veteran Actor Philip Salvador who was Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s representative.

Her speech has caught the attention of many people and was inspired by her advocacy. At the event, two foundations catered to the same advocacy.

Fr. Shay Cullen from Ireland, who founded the Preda Foundation in Luzon which has been operational for 30 years now, some of the children survivors performed a play about child exploitation and type of abuse. Also, the founder of the Cameleon Association, Laurence Ligier from France, came all the way from Iloilo to receive her prestigious award. She has been catering to the same advocacy for 25 years now in the Visayas with the help of the government and local and international sponsors and donors.

In line with this, Maya’s Organisation Philippines /Maya’s Heart Foundation is still progressing to pursue the dream of building a Rehabilitation Centre in Davao. It has been six years that MOP, Inc. has been operating in Manuel Guianga with the founder’s source of income and individual support from the private sector.

“But in order to continue MOP’s mission, we would like to knock your heart to open every possible way,” Monta said.