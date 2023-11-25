Loani & United Nations celebration in Davao City

RIGHT after the World Summit in Manila, some foreign and non-foreigner delegates of the Ladies of All Nations International (LOANI), a humanitarian, non-profit organization based in the United Kingdom, have flown to Davao City to celebrate the United Nations Day.
On October 23rd, the delegates attended the flag ceremony at the Davao City Hall and were welcomed by Davao City Councilor Temojin “Tek” Ocampo.
Then they proceeded to the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos. They also visited the Maya’s Organisation Philippines Centre (MOP, Inc.) located in Manuel Guianga, Tugbok District.
On October 24, the United Nations Celebration was held successfully at the Rizal Park at San Pedro Square, attended by honorary guest speaker, Colonel Gerry Besana, deputy brigade commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army.
Also, Vice Mayor Lailaine Villaruel Suhanda of Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat was the inspirational guest speaker on that day.
Unfortunately, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte could not make it to welcome the delegates due to a prior engagement. But he sent his special message during the event and read by Janise Oshiro, Loani coordinator in Davao.
Dr. Marieta “Maya” Monta, founder and president of MOP, Inc. and Loani chairman for the Philippines, extended her warm welcome to the delegates to the city.
The Office of Congressman Paolo “Pulong” Duterte supported the event as he donated a packed lunch voucher during the event.
Special thanks to the Office of the Mayor for the souvenirs that they have given to the foreign delegates.
Some of the humanitarian volunteers donated food for the delegates, our fellow kababayans from abroad: Ms. Elizabeth Falk from Germany and Selyne Breeze from Belgium; Gilda Ramirez and Mrs. Nora Cua, owner of Den’s Resto Bar who extended their generosity to make the event successful and very meaningful; and the Maya’s Organisation, Inc. team and volunteers.
“We also proudly present our cultural and tribal dance group from Mindanao, the Madayaw Ensemble Group and Manuel Guianga Drums & Lyre performers who performed and show their talent to the visitors,” Monta said.
With heartfelt and sincere gratitude to the Philippine National Police from the national and regional offices for tirelessly securing our delegates from the moment they arrived to the Philippines up to the very last day of their visit.
Their hard work is beyond measure. It was with great honor to be given the security in coordination with Ms Lucy Jamison.
The purpose of the World Summit in the Philippines was to raise some funding for the Maya’s Organisation Philippines, Inc./Maya’s Heart Foundation for the Rehabilitation Centre for Sexually Abused Children in Mindanao, most specifically in the Davao Region.
Monta’s inspirational speech on October 20th during the awarding ceremony and gala night was witnessed by 300 national and international delegates, including former Department of Education secretary Prof. Leonor Briones and Veteran Actor Philip Salvador who was Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s representative.
Her speech has caught the attention of many people and was inspired by her advocacy. At the event, two foundations catered to the same advocacy.
Fr. Shay Cullen from Ireland, who founded the Preda Foundation in Luzon which has been operational for 30 years now, some of the children survivors performed a play about child exploitation and type of abuse. Also, the founder of the Cameleon Association, Laurence Ligier from France, came all the way from Iloilo to receive her prestigious award. She has been catering to the same advocacy for 25 years now in the Visayas with the help of the government and local and international sponsors and donors.
In line with this, Maya’s Organisation Philippines /Maya’s Heart Foundation is still progressing to pursue the dream of building a Rehabilitation Centre in Davao. It has been six years that MOP, Inc. has been operating in Manuel Guianga with the founder’s source of income and individual support from the private sector.
“But in order to continue MOP’s mission, we would like to knock your heart to open every possible way,” Monta said.
MOP, Inc. was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017 in collaboration and partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), and accredited with the City Government of Davao.
“The MOP, Inc. Organisation is hoping to raise funding and humbly asking for any financial support or any donation, e.g. land, construction materials, and manpower to make this happen.
The project would be worth up to P40 million - P45 million to build the center, particularly in the Mindanao area. The team and volunteers cannot do this without your kind heart and generosity,” Monta said.