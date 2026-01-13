M Lhuillier turns on the tap to better health at Tubalan Elementary School

Like many public schools across the country, Tubalan Elementary has long faced infrastructure challenges that affect student health. The Covid-19 pandemic made these gaps impossible to ignore, highlighting just how essential proper hand-washing facilities are to keeping students healthy and schools functioning.

The new hand-washing station provides students with a clean, accessible place to practice proper hygiene throughout the day. Research consistently shows that regular hand-washing with soap reduces illness-related absences and improves academic performance. When students stay healthy, they stay in school. When they stay in school, they learn.

During the handover ceremony, teachers expressed heartfelt appreciation for the facility, noting it would serve as a teaching tool, helping reinforce daily lessons about cleanliness, health, and personal responsibility.

What makes this project particularly meaningful is its long-term vision. The hand-washing facility isn't just about meeting an immediate need; it's about establishing habits that students will carry throughout their lives.

This approach reflects MLhuillier's broader philosophy toward community development. Through the ML Cares Foundation, the company focuses on initiatives that create lasting change rather than temporary relief.

The students at Tubalan Elementary School now have something many of us take for granted: easy access to clean water and a proper place to wash their hands. This seemingly simple addition will help keep them healthier, reduce their time away from learning, and give them the tools to take charge of their own well-being.

As these young learners form new habits around this facility, they're not just protecting themselves from germs; they're building a foundation for healthier futures. (PR)