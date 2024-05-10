MacBook Air M3, now available

The latest MacBook device has dropped in select Power Mac Center (PMC) and The Loop stores nationwide. Powered by the M3 chip, the new MacBook Air is a super portable laptop that sails through work and play.

A three-day weekend celebration happened until May 5 at the Apple Premium Partner store in Greenbelt 3. Customers who bought any of the participating MacBook Air M3 models enjoyed exclusive discounts on accessories and took home premium freebies from partner brands.

“We dedicated the entire weekend to introduce the MacBook Air M3 at Greenbelt 3, with in-store demos and exclusive offers on premium accessories to complete the arsenal. There are plans to extend the tech training sessions throughout the year, so stay tuned to all our social media accounts and other announcements,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management.

A lightweight and versatile device for students, professionals, and business owners, the blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip can power all your favorite apps, and works like magic with your other Apple devices. With a brilliant display and up to 18 hours of battery life (varies by use and configuration), you’re assured everything looks and sounds amazing all day.

You can choose between the 13-inch and 15-inch displays, in varying capacities and four colors: Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. Full specifications are available on the PMC website .

Mac&Me: Easy to use, easy to own

As the country’s premier Apple partner, Power Mac Center makes it easy to use and easy to own a Mac.

Through its official training arm, Basecamp , customers can avail of paid and free workshops on apps and programs such as Pages, Numbers, and Keynote that can make work easier. If you have kids and teens, there is an ongoing workshop called Creativity Camp , where they can learn 3D Art, Canva graphic design, and coding on Mac.

Master the tools of the trade as each session involves a hands-on tutorial from Apple Certified Trainers. For the list of schedules, visit the Power Mac Center Facebook page.

Price of the new MacBook Air M3 starts at P76,990 or P3,207.92 in 24-month installments. Power Mac Center makes it easy on the pocket with flexible payment options offered in partnership with select banks and credit issuers.

Deals and raffle prizes available

Customers who got the MacBook Air M3 from May 3-5 enjoyed up to 40% discount on select premium accessories and free Microsoft 365 Personal Electronic Software Delivery.

As an exclusive treat to Apple fans who joined the launch weekend at Greenbelt 3, customers got a free Tucano backpack and a free Tucano laptop stand.

From May 6-12, 2024 , customers who purchase participating 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 models in Power Mac Center and The Loop stores can get a chance to win in the raffle. Prizes up for grabs include:

Power Mac Center Gift Certificates worth P30,000 (1 winner)

LaCie Rugged Mini USB 3.0 1TB worth P6,800 (1 winner)

Seagate One Touch Slim USB 3.0 1TB worth P4,190 (4 winners)

SanDisk iXpand Flip OTG Flash Drive Lightning + Type A 128GB worth P4,999 (10 winners)