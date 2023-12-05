Magical bright Christmas at Eden

Eden Nature Park & Resort in Brgy. Eden, Toril, Davao City ushered in the season of hope and the coming of our Savior through its live Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on December 1, 2023, bearing the theme "The Gift: The True Treasure of Christmas."
None other than the resort's President and CEO, Zaldy C. Magnaye led the lighting of the 60-foot live Araucaria Christmas tree beautifully decorated with red and gold embellishments.
Celia Sutton, Operations Manager of the resort, in her message during the ceremony, emphasized the essence of the season as what they are conveying through the theme of the resort's event.
"...In the glow of these festive lights, the greatest gifts were not wrapped in paper but exchanged in the heart, the greatest gift that we ever have is remembering the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ whom the Heavenly Father has given to us because of His great love for the whole world. As we celebrate this Christmas, let us spread love, generosity, and kindness," Sutton said.
Gracing the event were Councilors Bernie Al-ag, Al Ryan Alejandre, City Tourism Operations Office head Jennifer Romero, Brenda Ocampo, and Brgy. Eden Captain Virgilio Sitoy.
Also in attendance were Sven Toune, General Manager of Park Inn Hotel, and Davao Hotel Resorts Sales and Marketing Association's Liza Gamo.
During the ceremony, guests were entertained with a Nutcracker ballet performance by En Avante Dance and Arts. After which, a grand dinner feast was served featuring dishes prepared by Eden's Culinary Team.
The symbol of hope will surely mesmerize guests as they will not only be treated with the resort's usual offering as Eden prepared various symbols of the season, such as the Nativity Exhibit where they can take pictures of the life-sized nativity scene display.
The resort's 65-meter-long Tunnel of Lights is also an attention drawer where guests can enter and walk through, like a character in fairy tales.
Also experience 1,000 Christmas Parols of bright, festive colors welcoming you as you enter the resort.
This and more to discover and experience this Christmas season at Eden Nature Park and Resort.
For inquiries, contact the resort at 0918-9307590 or 09171113336. CEA