Magical bright Christmas at Eden

None other than the resort's President and CEO, Zaldy C. Magnaye led the lighting of the 60-foot live Araucaria Christmas tree beautifully decorated with red and gold embellishments.

Celia Sutton, Operations Manager of the resort, in her message during the ceremony, emphasized the essence of the season as what they are conveying through the theme of the resort's event.

"...In the glow of these festive lights, the greatest gifts were not wrapped in paper but exchanged in the heart, the greatest gift that we ever have is remembering the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ whom the Heavenly Father has given to us because of His great love for the whole world. As we celebrate this Christmas, let us spread love, generosity, and kindness," Sutton said.

Gracing the event were Councilors Bernie Al-ag, Al Ryan Alejandre, City Tourism Operations Office head Jennifer Romero, Brenda Ocampo, and Brgy. Eden Captain Virgilio Sitoy.

Also in attendance were Sven Toune, General Manager of Park Inn Hotel, and Davao Hotel Resorts Sales and Marketing Association's Liza Gamo.