Make Christmas more meaningful with Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao

For the Holiday season, Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao has launched three initiatives created to help raise funds for the children of the House of Hope Foundation.



Christmas Gift-Together

By choosing to spend a staycation at the hotel, guests get to help the children at the foundation through their "Christmas Gift-Together" initiative as a portion of the proceeds from every room booked will be channeled directly to the House of Hope Foundation.



Letters to Santa's Elves

If you wish to donate and send a message to the little warriors, guests can participate in the "Letters to Santa's Elves" program. Through this tradition, you can drop your holiday wishes and donations for the children at a donation mailbox placed in the hotel lobby. Surely, your kind words and heartfelt presents will bring smiles to the faces of these young warriors.

Adopt a Gift

This "Adopt a Gift" program will allow the hotel and its valued clients and partners to work together to fulfill the simple wishes made by the kids of the House of Hope Foundation. The small gifts will serve as tokens of love and support, showing these little cancer warriors that they are not alone in their journey.

“It is our belief that no one embodies the spirit of giving more than the House of Hope Foundation. Their unwavering commitment to providing support, care, and hope to children bravely fighting cancer is nothing short of inspiring. They have dedicated themselves to making the lives of these young warriors a little bit brighter, a little bit better, and a little bit easier to bear,” Waterfront Davao’s sales and marketing manager Pao Modequillo Rosello said.

He also acknowledged the foundation’s head Dr. Mae Dolendo, Ms. Arleen Aportadera, and their team of volunteers for allowing the hotel and its guests to become channels of blessings and hope to the children.