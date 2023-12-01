Make Christmas more meaningful with Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao

IT’S that time of the year again when many are busy attending Christmas events and lighting ceremonies. I have been invited to many Holiday gatherings again this year. Every other event offers different flavors of Yuletide cheers.
But I must say Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao also has its own way of making every Christmas launch more meaningful. Beyond its prestigious Holiday lights and installations is a commitment to uphold its continued partnership with the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer by supporting little warriors fighting cancer.
“I hope everyone here will look beyond the beautiful set-up. Look beyond the Christmas tree, the lights, and the program we have prepared as this Christmas tree lighting tradition is and will always be about supporting our little warriors — our little warriors fighting cancer. And we all want them to WIN this fight. With your support, we can help them WIN the battle,” hotel manager Ali Banting shared in a speech during their Christmas tree lighting on November 10, 2023.
The hotel’s celebration this year is centered on the theme: Creating Sweet Christmas Magic: Santa's Workshop at the Waterfront.
For the Holiday season, Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao has launched three initiatives created to help raise funds for the children of the House of Hope Foundation.
Christmas Gift-Together
By choosing to spend a staycation at the hotel, guests get to help the children at the foundation through their "Christmas Gift-Together" initiative as a portion of the proceeds from every room booked will be channeled directly to the House of Hope Foundation.
Letters to Santa's Elves
If you wish to donate and send a message to the little warriors, guests can participate in the "Letters to Santa's Elves" program. Through this tradition, you can drop your holiday wishes and donations for the children at a donation mailbox placed in the hotel lobby. Surely, your kind words and heartfelt presents will bring smiles to the faces of these young warriors.
Adopt a Gift
This "Adopt a Gift" program will allow the hotel and its valued clients and partners to work together to fulfill the simple wishes made by the kids of the House of Hope Foundation. The small gifts will serve as tokens of love and support, showing these little cancer warriors that they are not alone in their journey.
“It is our belief that no one embodies the spirit of giving more than the House of Hope Foundation. Their unwavering commitment to providing support, care, and hope to children bravely fighting cancer is nothing short of inspiring. They have dedicated themselves to making the lives of these young warriors a little bit brighter, a little bit better, and a little bit easier to bear,” Waterfront Davao’s sales and marketing manager Pao Modequillo Rosello said.
He also acknowledged the foundation’s head Dr. Mae Dolendo, Ms. Arleen Aportadera, and their team of volunteers for allowing the hotel and its guests to become channels of blessings and hope to the children.
Christmas, being the season of gift-giving and receiving, will indeed be more meaningful once we share it with those who are challenged like the children with cancers. Let us offer an extra hand and share our blessings this season. Remember that no gift or donation is small as it will surely make a significant impact and give joy to these children – something that they truly deserve daily.
