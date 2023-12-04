Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy in Davao

When it comes to spreading holiday cheer, Jollibee knows how to do it in style! With its Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy campaign that just recently stepped into Davao City, Dabawenyos will surely feel the spirit of Christmas.
On Thursday evening, November 9, 2023, several Jollibee stores greeted them with festive bright lights and joyful decorations following the launch of its “Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy” campaign at Jollibee Davao Quimpo Branch.
The launch was done simultaneously with a Jollibee Joyful Christmas Light Shows in Cebu and Manila.
And as if that was not enough, the Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy campaign continues with its Jolly Snaps.
Here in Davao City, Jollibee made a consecutive surprise appearance, first in Abreeza Ayala Malls on December 2 and in Gaisano Mall-Bajada on December 3. Families who were targetted by the irresistible iconic bee were surprised with their favorites: Crispylicious, Juicylicious Chickenjoy, Sweet-Sarap Jolly Spaghetti, Langhap-Sarap Yumburger, and Beefy-Saucy Linamnam Ulam Burger Steak.
On top of all the joy with the freebies and excitement, they even had the chance to strike a pose with the Jollibee mascot and bring home print-outs of their photos as souvenirs!
Indeed, at Jollibee, Bida ang Saya. CEA