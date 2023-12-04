Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy in Davao

And as if that was not enough, the Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy campaign continues with its Jolly Snaps.

Here in Davao City, Jollibee made a consecutive surprise appearance, first in Abreeza Ayala Malls on December 2 and in Gaisano Mall-Bajada on December 3. Families who were targetted by the irresistible iconic bee were surprised with their favorites: Crispylicious, Juicylicious Chickenjoy, Sweet-Sarap Jolly Spaghetti, Langhap-Sarap Yumburger, and Beefy-Saucy Linamnam Ulam Burger Steak.

On top of all the joy with the freebies and excitement, they even had the chance to strike a pose with the Jollibee mascot and bring home print-outs of their photos as souvenirs!

Indeed, at Jollibee, Bida ang Saya. CEA